Anheuser Busch Saves $$$$ Using Innovative Work At Height Platform System
We have been extremely impressed with the flexibility, quality and versatility of LOBO.”DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the largest brewers in the United States is enjoying massive cost-saving benefits following its investment in a British made invention.
Anheuser Busch, founded in 1852 in St Louis Mo, purchased a LOBO System for its utility department’s use whilst working at height and has since saved thousands of dollars in scaffolding spend per usage.
LOBO is an innovative work platform that can be configured to meet almost any access application. It is put together without tools and its unique, patented, clamps provide a safe and secure working facility up to a maximum height of ten metres. Personnel can reconfigure the system easily so that it can be moved from one project to another.
“We have been extremely impressed with the flexibility, quality and versatility of LOBO. In a very short time, it has proved to be a perfect investment for the company,” said The Safety Representative at Anheuser Busch.
“Most of our use for the system comes during our off-season period and our utility department saved a massive $10,000 throughout just one project - they have since used the system at least 15 times.”
Robert Bokros, LOBO Systems’ managing director, explained: “LOBO has revolutionised the way industry works safely at height on both sides of the Atlantic. Since the initial order, many Anheuser Busch breweries have purchased a LOBO System with training.
Evidence from satisfied users illustrates incredible cuts in scaffolding costs, reduced downtime whilst waiting for it to arrive, erected and less reliance on outside contractors. In most cases, the payback time for LOBO is measured in months when compared to conventional scaffolding.
