LOBO Systems completes custom build for Farrel Ltd, enhancing workplace safety and efficiency

We developed a custom solution aligned with their equipment and safety needs. Our process ensured the system was installed efficiently and their staff were trained and confident.” — Rob Bokros, CEO

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems , a global leader in modular access platforms, has successfully completed a LOBO Directed Build for Farrel Limited, delivering a tailored, secure, and flexible platform solution around one of their critical production machines.The project, initiated after Farrel Ltd reached out with specific access and safety requirements, involved LOBO’s expert team collaborating closely with Farrel’s site personnel to design a platform that met their unique spatial and operational needs. The platform included robust edge protection and was configured to reduce downtime while improving maintenance accessibility.The process included:● A detailed consultation and design phase● Transparent quoting with a breakdown of cost and ROI benefits● On-site installation guidance and training from LOBO specialistsLOBO’s patented modular system allows for fast, tool-free assembly and can be adapted to changing plant layouts, a key benefit for industrial environments with frequent maintenance or upgrade needs.“This is why the LOBO System stands out! It’s flexible, compliant with international safety standards, and built to meet real-world demands,” Bokros added.Farrel Ltd now benefits from a fit-for-purpose access solution that enhances both safety and productivity, with minimal disruption to their operations.About LOBO SystemsLOBO Systems is a leading global manufacturer of modular access work platforms designed to improve safety, reduce downtime, and eliminate the need for traditional scaffolding. Used worldwide in industries ranging from manufacturing and aerospace to food production and mining, LOBO is trusted for delivering fast, flexible, and cost-effective work at height access solutions.See our system in action, book a demo today: https://lobosystems.com/#bookdemo Media Contact:Ellie Bokrose.bokros@lobosystems.comLOBO Advanced Platform Systems

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

