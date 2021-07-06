Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B202138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7/5/21, 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cemetery Hill Rd., Randolph

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Andrew Walker

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VICTIM: Seth Fernandes

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/5/21 at approximately 2100 hours, there was a report of fireworks on Cemetery Hill in the Town of Randolph. A few minutes later, a 911 call was received from another party on Cemetery Hill stating there was a dispute between two neighbors. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mr. Andrew Walker, 70 of Randolph, pointed a weapon at the victim, Seth Fernandes. After that confrontation, Fernandes heard several shots fired in an unknown direction. Walker was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Walker was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange County Criminal Division for Aggravated Assault on 7/21/21 at 0800 hours. Fernandes was also cited to appear in court on 8/18/21 at 0800 hours for Possession of Fireworks.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/21, 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

