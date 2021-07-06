Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 7/5/21, 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cemetery Hill Rd., Randolph

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Walker                                               

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: Seth Fernandes

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/5/21 at approximately 2100 hours, there was a report of fireworks on Cemetery Hill in the Town of Randolph. A few minutes later, a 911 call was received from another party on Cemetery Hill stating there was a dispute between two neighbors. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mr. Andrew Walker, 70 of Randolph, pointed a weapon at the victim, Seth Fernandes. After that confrontation, Fernandes heard several shots fired in an unknown direction. Walker was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Walker was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange County Criminal Division for Aggravated Assault on 7/21/21 at 0800 hours. Fernandes was also cited to appear in court on 8/18/21 at 0800 hours for Possession of Fireworks.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/21, 0800 hours           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

