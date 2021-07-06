Leading EB-5 Fund Manager to Offer $500K Direct Investments
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN) today announced the upcoming launch of a direct EB-5 investment fund. This will be EB5AN’s 14th fund and the first not offered through one of the firm’s regional centers. The announcement comes just days after the June 30 sunset of the EB-5 Regional Center Pilot Program, which was not reauthorized by federal legislation. Details about EB5AN’s newest offering will be shared during a live webinar at 2:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
“Demand remains high for $500,000 investments,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “Investors had less than a week to get in before the regional center program expired. We’ve created this new direct investment opportunity so that people can invest while the minimum investment is still low but regional center investments are unavailable.”
On June 22, 2021, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California issued an order granting summary judgment in the plaintiff’s favor in the matter of Behring Regional Center LLC V. Chad Wolf, et al. Corley’s ruling, which invalidated a 2019 rule that increased the minimum investment amount from $500,000 to $900,000, was welcome news for investors but came only eight days before the sunset of the regional center program, thereby creating a very brief window of opportunity.
Historically, a large majority of EB-5 investments are offered through regional centers, which are licensed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This is because business enterprises raising capital through regional centers are allowed to prove new job creation using an econometric method rather than hire permanent full-time employees. This option makes EB-5 capital accessible to ventures such as construction projects that indirectly create jobs through considerable economic activity but do not directly employ large numbers of full-time employees.
Since the regional center program has gone dark—and USCIS will not accept new petitions for U.S. residency until it is reauthorized—investors have been left with few options. The answer, according to EB5AN’s Silverman, is a direct investment into a business enterprise with high direct job creation. “There are companies that are hiring lots of people, especially as they reopen or expand following the pandemic. But these businesses are not the typical real estate projects that investors are accustomed to seeing. The risk factors are entirely different, so it’s important to work with a company that has done all the work to create a transparent and safe investment,” said Silverman, an alumnus of the Boston Consulting Group who earned an MBA from Stanford University. “Investors can put $500,000 into a preferred equity investment. The structure and capital flow is different than what they would see with a regional center, but in many ways it will feel the same.”
The opportunity to make a direct investment at $500,000 will not last forever, and it could disappear soon. When the houses of Congress reconvene in late July, the EB-5 bills already in committee with bipartisan support could advance and get a vote before the August recess. Along with reauthorizing the regional center program, the Congress is likely to address the matter of investment minimums. Most EB-5 industry insiders believe the minimums will go back up, if not to $900,000 then to some amount higher than the $500,000 established by the Immigration Act of 1990.
Silverman urges investors to act quickly. “This new window of opportunity will close. We don’t know when, but it almost certainly will happen. Someone thinking of making an investment needs to take steps now to get their funds in place and begin the paperwork. The assumption should be that minimum investment amount could increase within a few weeks.”
Interested investors should attend the July 7 webinar. Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
