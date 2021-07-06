UPDATED / Rutland Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
*UPDATED*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B402702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 07/05/21 2219 hours
STREET: 128 US Route 7 South
TOWN: Rutland
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Taylor Edwards-Galarneau
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper and Hood
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN #1
NAME: Gregory C Merriam
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
INJURIES: FATAL
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/04/2021 at 2216 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Route 7, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the operator of the vehicle, Taylor Edwards-Galarneau struck a pedestrian, identified as Gregory C. Merriam. Merriam was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing US Route 7, as he crossed over onto the northbound lanes of travel he was struck by Edwards-Galarneau. Members from the Regional Ambulance Service and Rutland Town Fire Department responded to the scene. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Trooper Ray Domingus at the Rutland Barracks.
Trooper Ray Domingus
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Cell: 802-585-5263
Fax: 802-775-6968
