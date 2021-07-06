UPDATED / Rutland Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

*UPDATED*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B402702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 07/05/21 2219 hours

STREET: 128 US Route 7 South

TOWN: Rutland

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Taylor Edwards-Galarneau

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front Bumper and Hood

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN #1

NAME: Gregory C Merriam

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

INJURIES: FATAL

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 07/04/2021 at 2216 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Route 7, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the operator of the vehicle, Taylor Edwards-Galarneau struck a pedestrian, identified as Gregory C. Merriam. Merriam was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing US Route 7, as he crossed over onto the northbound lanes of travel he was struck by Edwards-Galarneau. Members from the Regional Ambulance Service and Rutland Town Fire Department responded to the scene. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Trooper Ray Domingus at the Rutland Barracks.

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

