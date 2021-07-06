RE: St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI 4, VCR, DLS

*Correction the time of call was 08:17am on 7/5/21*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

CASE#: 21A202439

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME of CALL: 07/05/2021 @ 8:17 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Comette Rd

TOWN: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 4, Domestic Assault, Violation Conditions of Release, DLS

ACCUSED: Scott F. Russell

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight in Fairfax, VT. Ultimately Scott Russell, who left the residence, was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault, DUI 4, Violation of Conditions of Release (relating to consumption of alcohol and driving without a valid license), and DLS. He was ordered to be held until sober and then released on a flash citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/21 @ 01:00 pm

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

