Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,853 in the last 365 days.

RE: St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI 4, VCR, DLS

*Correction the time of call was 08:17am on 7/5/21*

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 21A202439                                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME of CALL: 07/05/2021 @ 8:17 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Comette Rd 

TOWN: Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 4, Domestic Assault, Violation Conditions of Release, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Scott F. Russell                                              

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight in Fairfax, VT. Ultimately Scott Russell, who left the residence, was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault, DUI 4, Violation of Conditions of Release (relating to consumption of alcohol and driving without a valid license), and DLS. He was ordered to be held until sober and then released on a flash citation. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/21 @ 01:00 pm           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Adam Lippa

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Adam.Lippa@Vermont.gov

 

You just read:

RE: St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI 4, VCR, DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.