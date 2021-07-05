UPDATE: Williston Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash
**Initial Report 06/15/2021 at 1252 hours**
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102128
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/12/2021 at approximately 0301 hours
STREET: 3455 East Main Street
TOWN: Richmond
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bryce Bernardine
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/12/2021 at approximately 0301 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle roll over at 3455 East Main Street in Richmond, Vermont. Troopers along with Williston PD responded to the area. The operator was identified as Bryce Bernardine (23) of Bolton. Investigation indicated that Bernardine was traveling East on Route 2 when they veered off the roadway, colliding with a tree causing the vehicle to come to rest on its side.
Bernardine was transported to UVM Medical Center by Richmond Rescue for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Any criminal charges from this crash are still under investigation and will be updated when they become available.
**Update 07/05/2021**
Further investigation of this crash confirmed that Bernardine’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. Bernardine was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI #1 on September 16, 2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/16/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
