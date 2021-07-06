CABINS FOR HEROES PARTNERS WITH CAMP FREEDOM
Cabins for Heroes Partners with Camp Freedom to Provide Outdoor Vocational Training and Business Dealerships to Veterans at the End of Their Service Commitment
Cabins for Heroes dealerships provide a limitless outdoor career where veterans work with their hands to build and accomplish personal satisfaction and financial independence.”CARBONDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabins for Heroes announces a partnership with Camp Freedom of Carbondale, Pennsylvania, to provide outdoor vocational training and business dealerships to deserving veteran-heroes at the end of their service with plans to leave the military. Camp Freedom (www.campfreedompa.org) of Carbondale, Pennsylvania, is a 501 c3 not-for-profit organization that provides outdoor healing adventures for individuals with disabilities, including veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families.
— Matt Guedes, executive director of Camp Freedom
"The Cabins for Heroes dealership opportunity is especially beneficial to veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)," says Matt Guedes, executive director of Camp Freedom. "Cabins for Heroes dealerships provide a limitless outdoor career where veterans work with their hands to build and accomplish personal satisfaction and financial independence."
Cabins for Heroes is a veteran exclusive training and dealership opportunity that teaches the business of building, maintaining, marketing, and selling log cabin kits by Brock's Cabins, LLC of Oneonta, Alabama. "The Cabins for Heroes opportunity provides a turnkey business to veterans seeking a rewarding and in-demand outdoor enterprise within a growth industry," says Brock Ray, founder of Brock's Cabins LLC and Cabins for Heroes.
The inaugural Cabins for Heroes "Vets Building a Future" curriculum begins August 2, 2021, at Camp Freedom in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. Gentex Corporation of Carbondale, Pennsylvania, donated the first Cabins for Heroes log home built at Camp Freedom to serve as a hands-on classroom that trains five veterans for their log cabin businesses. Ray's vision is to award a minimum of 50 merit-and circumstance-based scholarship dealerships valued at $50,000 each to veterans across the U.S.
