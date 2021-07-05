Suspects Sought in a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the 1100 block of 1st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:48 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim take them to his residence. The victim complied. Once inside the residence, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.