Homicide: 4000 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the 4000 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Ranel Marshall, of Camp Springs, MD.

