Hartzell & RAF Agreement Highlights Recreational Flying at EAA 2021
Member Discounts for Backcountry Props
Through this new promotion, Hartzell’s commitment will be an exceptional benefit to current RAF members and an extremely welcome incentive to becoming a new RAF member.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller's agreement with the Recreational Aviation Foundation, that provides special $1,000 discounts on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers sold to RAF members, will be featured at EAA AirVenture 2021. RAF is a national organization headquartered in Bozeman, Mont. and dedicated to preserving, improving and creating airstrips for recreational access.
— Recreational Aviation Foundation Chairman John McKenna
“Highlighting this exclusive offer to RAF members is a great way for Hartzell Propeller to return to participating in public aviation venues following the hiatus brought about by the pandemic," said JJ Frigge, company president. "As part of our commitment to the excitement and fun of backcountry flying we will continue this promotion through the end of 2021."
"We are excited to be a part of the legacy established by the committed pilots of the RAF. They have stopped the closure of a number of airstrips and even built new ones and we salute them in those efforts," Frigge added.
The propellers offered in this partnership include:
The Voyager, a 3-blade metal scimitar propeller designed for the Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 fleet
The Trailblazer, a 2-blade composite prop available for the Aviat Husky, American Champion Scout, Maule M-7-235, and many experimental aircraft
The Explorer, a 3-blade composite prop available for a number of experimental aircraft
The Pathfinder, a 3-blade composite prop available on the Cubcrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as several experimental aircraft.
Each of these propellers is designed to maximize performance for backcountry operations, including shorter take-off rolls and better climb rates.
“Through this new promotion, Hartzell’s commitment will be an exceptional benefit to current RAF members and an extremely welcome incentive to becoming a new RAF member,” said RAF Chairman John McKenna. "In addition to providing these member discounts, Hartzell Propeller will make a $250 contribution directly to the RAF organization for every member who buys a new Hartzell prop for backcountry flying," he added.
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
About the Recreational Aviation Foundation
The Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) was founded by a group of Montana pilots who realized the threat of recreational airstrip closure was of national concern. They also recognized there was a need for a unified effort by pilots everywhere to protect public recreational opportunities. The RAF, a 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to preserving existing airstrips and creating new public-use recreational airstrips throughout the United States. For more info see: https://theraf.org/.
James Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here