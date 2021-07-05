Westminster barracks / DUI #1 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2021 - approximately 0955 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound, mile marker 13, Dummerston, VT.
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Refusal
ACCUSED: Samantha Campbell
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Centerville, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 5th, 2021, at approximately 0955 hours, Vermont
State Police received several calls in regards to a red truck, hauling a Jamco
trailer, that was driving all over the road on Interstate 91 and almost hit
several vehicles. At approximately 0958 hours, Troopers with the Westminster
Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop with a red SUV, hauling a trailer.
Subsequent investigation led to finding the operator was operating their motor
vehicle under the suspicion of intoxicating liquors. The operator, Samantha
Campbell, 30, was placed under arrest and brought back to the Westminster
barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 3rd, 2021 - 1000 AM
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.