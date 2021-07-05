Westminster barracks / DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2021 - approximately 0955 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound, mile marker 13, Dummerston, VT.

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Refusal

ACCUSED: Samantha Campbell

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Centerville, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 5th, 2021, at approximately 0955 hours, Vermont

State Police received several calls in regards to a red truck, hauling a Jamco

trailer, that was driving all over the road on Interstate 91 and almost hit

several vehicles. At approximately 0958 hours, Troopers with the Westminster

Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop with a red SUV, hauling a trailer.

Subsequent investigation led to finding the operator was operating their motor

vehicle under the suspicion of intoxicating liquors. The operator, Samantha

Campbell, 30, was placed under arrest and brought back to the Westminster

barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 3rd, 2021 - 1000 AM

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.