Domes Resorts Welcomes New Exclusive, Opulent, Distinctive Hotel Domes of Corfu to its Portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Domes Resorts, Greece’s fastest growing luxury hotel brand, is delighted to announce the opening of Domes of Corfu on July 1st, 2021 following an extensive refurbishment. Enclosed amongst a magical landscape at the roots of pine covered cliffs hovering above, Domes of Corfu joins Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, as the second Domes property on Corfu and the brand’s fifth hotel in Greece. Domes of Corfu will join Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels. The unique hotel will offer those who appreciate the more exclusive, less crowded lifestyle, a bohemian approach to luxury, bringing world-class dining, serene wellness facilities and family experiences together under one roof, on one of Greece’s most sought-after islands.
Situated on the island’s western coast, the hotel is ideal for families and couples alike looking to vacation in unpretentious luxury, on the sun kissed shores of the turquoise Ionian Sea. The hotel is only a 20-minute drive from Corfu International Airport and UNESCO World heritage citadel - Cosmopolitan Old Town Corfu. Standing on Corfu’s famous blue flag awarded Glyfada beach, Domes of Corfu features three pools, with adult-only areas, and the award-winning Soma Spa for renewal through indigenous ancient ritual. In addition, the property offers guests a myriad of uniquely creative activities for bonding with loved ones, from trekking tours of ancient sites to secluded beach cruises, and themed music events in co-operation with the Ionian University of Music.
Domes of Corfu offers an unparalleled variety of food and drink outlets with four signature dining concepts and four bars for guests to sample a fusion of local organically sourced cuisine with timeless international dishes. The hotel’s largest restaurant, Agora, serves traditional Mediterranean fare with beautiful sea views across the bay. For finer dining, guests can enjoy Frourio for Italian-Greek fusion and Psarotaverva which serves the freshest fish catch of the day. Additionally, in the heart of the resort, guests will find the awarded Core Spianada, an open-air, multifunctional modernist approach to the ancient Greek gathering place, agora, that brilliantly fuses modern pop-up shopping with street food, socializing, engaging art, and a unique lineup of showstopping events.
Elegantly designed with the brand’s signature domed architecture, Domes of Corfu features 233 rooms and suites each with its own private patio or veranda that reveal lightly scented gardens of blue jacaranda flower trees running through the immersive structure. The hotel’s modern design
aesthetic and stone-hued earthy interiors feature natural materials found in local surroundings. Spectacular views surprise around every corner as guests explore new ways of living and being within this community of likeminded spirits. Domes of Corfu reinvents hospitality with a set of unique Domes Resorts concepts, including the ‘Haute Living Selection; a collection of ultra-luxe accommodations with bespoke offerings, concierge service, and a luxury 24/7 lounge, where all-inclusive becomes all exclusive for privileged HLS guests only.
The resort’s KiEPOS Kids Club is an oasis for children between the ages of four months to 12 years where the multilingual qualified staff are trained to British OFSTED standards and guided by a custom, Montessori inspired programme of unique activities. A designated leisure space for tweens and teens features all the latest entertainment, plus special events, for our well-travelled young adults to socialise whilst a comprehensive water-sports programme including water skiing, canoeing, and scuba diving is available for all ages to try in a stress free environment.
“We are excited to be opening our second Domes Resorts hotel on the beautiful island of Corfu. After the success of Domes Miramare Adults-Only Resort, we wanted to share our fondness for the island, its rich culture and wonderful people, with families as well. Our teams have gone above and beyond to ensure our guests a brand-new tailored experience that will leave an imprint on their family’s vacation and evoke blissful collective memories well into the future. After the year we have all undergone, we look forward to seeing the place come alive with the energy of our people and our guests as we continue to connect, grow, learn from each other and make memories together.” says George P. Spanos, Vice President of Domes Resorts.
About Domes Resorts
Domes Resorts is amongst the fastest growing luxury hospitality groups in Greece, with a number of new projects in its pipeline. The group is comprised of the legendary Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection, the cosmopolitan Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection, Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort on Corfu, Domes Zeen Chania, a Luxury Collection and now welcomes Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection. With a love for the destinations and driven by the thrill of sharing them with the world, Domes Resorts offer transformative experiences for cosmopolitan explorers, combined with authentic Greek hospitality and the highest international luxury accommodation standards.
Domes Resorts are developed on handpicked locations at iconic destinations and embrace their environments in every possible aspect, from local cultural experiences, to design, architecture, and community engagement. All properties are unique, award winning and known for their sophisticated design, opulent accommodation offering and fine-tuned services.
For more information visit www.domesresorts.com.
Ece Muratoğlu
Situated on the island’s western coast, the hotel is ideal for families and couples alike looking to vacation in unpretentious luxury, on the sun kissed shores of the turquoise Ionian Sea. The hotel is only a 20-minute drive from Corfu International Airport and UNESCO World heritage citadel - Cosmopolitan Old Town Corfu. Standing on Corfu’s famous blue flag awarded Glyfada beach, Domes of Corfu features three pools, with adult-only areas, and the award-winning Soma Spa for renewal through indigenous ancient ritual. In addition, the property offers guests a myriad of uniquely creative activities for bonding with loved ones, from trekking tours of ancient sites to secluded beach cruises, and themed music events in co-operation with the Ionian University of Music.
Domes of Corfu offers an unparalleled variety of food and drink outlets with four signature dining concepts and four bars for guests to sample a fusion of local organically sourced cuisine with timeless international dishes. The hotel’s largest restaurant, Agora, serves traditional Mediterranean fare with beautiful sea views across the bay. For finer dining, guests can enjoy Frourio for Italian-Greek fusion and Psarotaverva which serves the freshest fish catch of the day. Additionally, in the heart of the resort, guests will find the awarded Core Spianada, an open-air, multifunctional modernist approach to the ancient Greek gathering place, agora, that brilliantly fuses modern pop-up shopping with street food, socializing, engaging art, and a unique lineup of showstopping events.
Elegantly designed with the brand’s signature domed architecture, Domes of Corfu features 233 rooms and suites each with its own private patio or veranda that reveal lightly scented gardens of blue jacaranda flower trees running through the immersive structure. The hotel’s modern design
aesthetic and stone-hued earthy interiors feature natural materials found in local surroundings. Spectacular views surprise around every corner as guests explore new ways of living and being within this community of likeminded spirits. Domes of Corfu reinvents hospitality with a set of unique Domes Resorts concepts, including the ‘Haute Living Selection; a collection of ultra-luxe accommodations with bespoke offerings, concierge service, and a luxury 24/7 lounge, where all-inclusive becomes all exclusive for privileged HLS guests only.
The resort’s KiEPOS Kids Club is an oasis for children between the ages of four months to 12 years where the multilingual qualified staff are trained to British OFSTED standards and guided by a custom, Montessori inspired programme of unique activities. A designated leisure space for tweens and teens features all the latest entertainment, plus special events, for our well-travelled young adults to socialise whilst a comprehensive water-sports programme including water skiing, canoeing, and scuba diving is available for all ages to try in a stress free environment.
“We are excited to be opening our second Domes Resorts hotel on the beautiful island of Corfu. After the success of Domes Miramare Adults-Only Resort, we wanted to share our fondness for the island, its rich culture and wonderful people, with families as well. Our teams have gone above and beyond to ensure our guests a brand-new tailored experience that will leave an imprint on their family’s vacation and evoke blissful collective memories well into the future. After the year we have all undergone, we look forward to seeing the place come alive with the energy of our people and our guests as we continue to connect, grow, learn from each other and make memories together.” says George P. Spanos, Vice President of Domes Resorts.
About Domes Resorts
Domes Resorts is amongst the fastest growing luxury hospitality groups in Greece, with a number of new projects in its pipeline. The group is comprised of the legendary Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection, the cosmopolitan Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection, Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort on Corfu, Domes Zeen Chania, a Luxury Collection and now welcomes Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection. With a love for the destinations and driven by the thrill of sharing them with the world, Domes Resorts offer transformative experiences for cosmopolitan explorers, combined with authentic Greek hospitality and the highest international luxury accommodation standards.
Domes Resorts are developed on handpicked locations at iconic destinations and embrace their environments in every possible aspect, from local cultural experiences, to design, architecture, and community engagement. All properties are unique, award winning and known for their sophisticated design, opulent accommodation offering and fine-tuned services.
For more information visit www.domesresorts.com.
Ece Muratoğlu
Akhom Consulting L.L.C
+971 50 428 7038
pr@akhomconsulting.com