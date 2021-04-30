Domes Resorts Appoints Akhom Consulting As Their Leading Sales And Marketing Representation Agency In The Middle East
Greece’s luxury hospitality group Domes Resorts, a strategic partner of Marriott International, Inc. partners with Akhom Consulting for its GCC representation.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domes Resorts and Akhom Consulting announce that their partnership starts as of March 2021. According to this assignment, Akhom Consulting is responsible for Domes Resorts all sales and marketing actions in the Middle East. Akhom Consulting will expand Domes Resorts’ presence in the luxury market across 10 Middle Eastern countries and three main business segments with a particular focus on the GCC region.
After a long period of travelling challenges due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, Greece is finally opening its doors to international tourists from May 14. Domes Resorts will start to welcome its guests in all their five luxury, authentic and refined resorts. For guests travelling from the GCC region, Akhom Consulting with a smooth sales and marketing strategy, takes ownership of providing the best vacation offers to the luxury travellers in the GCC countries.
As a selection of unique properties, Domes Resorts offers elevated hospitality services in selected destinations with a rich history that will leave its guests with unique and worthwhile memories. The group is currently comprised of five properties, located on Corfu and Crete islands. Each resort is co-branded under Marriott International brands (The Autograph Collection or The Luxury Collection Hotels).
Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection
As the multi-awarded hotel of the group, Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection is located in East Crete, offers only suites and villas, fully renovated very recently and ideal for both couples and families. The resort is on a private natural sand beach, right opposite the UNESCO protected islet of Spinalonga. The resort’s open-air junction “The Core” gathers art, design, fashion, wellness and gastronomy experiences for adults and children.
Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection
The adult-only resort, located in West Crete, is the choice of the cosmopolitan new age travellers; ideal for couples or friends travelling together. Chania in Crete, is considered a cosmopolitan alternative to Mykonos and Ibiza by the well travelled guests and offers a variety of classy outing options. With a modern design, all rooms and suites come with heated outdoor pools or jacuzzis. From resident and host DJs, mixology classes to a chillout atmosphere, a lively sandy beach, Domes Noruz Chania offers different options to its guests whether they want to enjoy a vibrant or a quiet stay.
Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection
Located in Corfu island, nestled in unspoiled nature in the Ionian Sea, the newest of the group, Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection is lush green heaven that brings authentic Greek hospitality together with contemporary accommodation. Corfu is famous amongst the Royal Families of GCC for it crystal-clear waters, its aristocracy, its privacy and its Ventian and Greek blend of architecture and cultures. The hotel is located right on the beachfront and comes with a private beach with alluring pools that complement the heavenly atmosphere. At the resort, elegance comes from natural materials and in soothing forms. Domes of Corfu is designed to provide comfort to families and refined couples with designated family-friendly zones. A contemporary spa and a variety of bars and restaurants give enough options for guests to enjoy a long stay without repetition.
Domes Zeen Chania, a Luxury Collection Resort, Crete
Located in West Crete this part of the island is known for its vibrant social lifestyle and sub-tropical white beaches. Shortly after its opening in 2019, the resort became the travel photographers favourite with its unparalleled style and ‘instagramable’ character. Awarded with the Sleeper Ahead Award, the resort’s architecture is a modernist village and a minimalist dream for the savvy traveller! Suitable for both families and romantic couples.
Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Corfu
Located in Corfu island, Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort is an adult-only stunning waterfront resort offering truly an elevated vacation experience. Domes Miramare attracts the World’s new nobles. Offering luxury yacht for private events, and transports to the Corfu Old Town, a UNESCO protected area. The entire hotel is built right on the beachfront and comes with a VVIP zone, located only steps from the water, securing full privacy and high-end luxury service. Private concierge, battler service and private chefs, are only a few of the VIP dedicated services that come with this resort.
About Domes Resorts
Domes Resorts is amongst the fastest growing luxury hospitality groups in Greece. The group is comprised of the legendary Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection, the cosmopolitan Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection , the brand new Domes of Corfu, Autograph Collection, the Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Corfu and the Domes Zeen Chania, a Luxury Collection Resort, Crete. It combines authentic Greek hospitality with international resort standards and offers distinctive experiences for the discerning traveller. As of 2022 4 new properties will be added in the group’s portfolio in Greece, 1 in Portugal and 1 in Spain. For more information visit www.domesresorts.com
Manos Vatzolas, Sales & Marketing leader of Domes Resorts said: “It is our pleasure to co-operate with Akhom Consulting for our development in the GCC. We are the fastest growing luxury brand in the Mediteranean and we develop our hotels having in mind the exact needs of the Middle Eastern traveller. From villas with private pools and luxurious majlises to entire luxury complexes available for private usage, concierge services, private chefs and more. We look forward to welcoming our honorable and valuable guests.”
Mouhamed Abdulkhalek, Managing Director of Akhom Consulting said: “We are pleased to partner with Domes Resorts and represent this top luxury brand in the GCC market. Our Cooperation with Domes Resorts will allow the resorts to access effectively one of the fastest tourists generating regions in the world through efficient representation practices to ensure market presence and activities along with generating desired revenue.”
About Akhom Consulting
Akhom Consulting is a dynamic consulting firm specializing in helping travel & tourism organizations to maximize their potential and profits through innovative solutions and implementations. Akhom Consulting is proud to be helping its clients in the World's most pandemic affected sector to solve their toughest challenges. For more information visit www.akhomconsulting.com
Ece Muratoğlu
Akhom Consulting L.L.C
Pr@akhomconsulting.com
Domes Resorts