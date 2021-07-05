ANIL UZUN Joins Panel for Paris Haute Couture Week to Talk About Body Image
ANIL UZUN will be joining the Paris Haute Couture Week Panel on July 15 to talk about body image and Victoria’s Secret decision to retire supermodel ‘Angels’.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer organizing group exhibitions for the underground artists, facilitates projects for independent photographers, and joins the photography projects and presentations with his work.
The global lingerie and loungewear company Victoria’s Secret is retiring their supermodels and adopting a new policy to work in gender equality and body positivity by representing a wider range of body types.
“I am sorry that I didn’t have a chance to wave goodbye.” says ANIL UZUN. “This is a great stride in the fashion industry. The company is partnering with unique people with extraordinary backgrounds, interests and passions. This is compelling and inspiring.
U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Indian actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, British photographer-journalist Amanda de Cadenet, Chinese American skier Eileen Gu, British plus-size model Paloma Elsesser and transgender Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio are among the announced VS Ambassadors.
“As a photographer in and out of the fashion industry for so many years I’m thrilled that big names are creating a space that sees the true spectrum of all women. I invite all my fellow photographers and the people in the industry to embrace this. Please come chat with us on the Paris Haute Couture Week Panel on July 15.” he continues.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
