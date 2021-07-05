Cloud Hosting Tools to Enable Managers Boost Collaboration and Planning among Their Teams
WorldPosta Email and Collaboration Tools
Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the outbreak of the coronavirus, people are recommended to stay home and employees are as well encouraged to work from home. However, keeping distributed employees engaged and managing remote teams is still a challenge for the most veteran managers.
— Michael Jordan
Due to the difficulty of tracking the progress of tasks accomplished by teams that transitioned to working from home, it may be easy to get projects and ventures lost in the mix.
For the time being, WorldPosta took the initiative to generate a powerful productivity tool: CloudSpace. It is an online collaboration tool that enables teams to maintain the perception of togetherness to ensure the projects are on track.
CloudSpace Toolkit
It may seem baffling to manage and lead a team with whom you can’t connect in the flesh; however, you will have multiple resources to boost remote management. Having your team alert while teleworking is a much-needed aspect that needs multiple tools. Here are a few additional resources to help you remotely manage your teams, all with the capability to tailor-make your own solution that meets your needs and scale up or down based on your business growth:
• Storage up to 1 TB to optimize mobility, performance, and productivity
• Online Office to create, edit, and share Word, Excel, and ppt and, hence, reassure the team roadmap and alignment on priorities.
• Online video calls/conferences to round up a team in your regular conference via video meetings and, therefore, touch base on projects and organize consistent check-ins. With tone, facial expressions, and body language, communication will be effective and impressive.
• End-to-end Internal chats to keep in touch with your coworkers and subordinates and maintain the routine of your team’s workspace.
What makes CloudSpace Distinctive
• You will have full synchronization among all platforms: web interface, mobile apps, desktop apps, or Outlook Plugins.
• You will have storage space to which you can add G Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and more and browse them all on an instant basis.
• You can access CloudSpace Drive via any device (Desktop apps and Mobile apps: Android & IOS) fully featured and highly responsive.
• You will protect, control, and monitor data and communication throughout your company and ensure they are compliant with business and legal requirements.
• All files, chats, talks, and video conferences are end-to-end encrypted to prevent data from being read or modified except by the true sender or recipient.
• With its unparalleled usability, you will quickly adopt and adapt to the clear-cutter interface and its rich capabilities.
About WorldPosta
WorldPosta provides a business email hosting service based on cloud computing that adopts Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. It is built to provide a powerful and stable email along with collaboration tools for companies, organizations of all sizes, and start-ups.
WorldPosta has developed a broader portfolio that includes cloud computing architecture that incorporates infrastructure components, including servers, storage services, databases, firewall, and networking in addition to middleware and operating system to approach Platform as a Service (PaaS) model.
With its results-obsessed 24/7/365 support by a team of high expertise, it delivers its services in a standardized, automated, and repeatable manner to maintain service level availability. Learn more about us at https://www.worldposta.com.
Alfred Smith
WorldPosta
email us here