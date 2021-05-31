WorldPosta Launches MyCloud: A Cloud Hosting Solution to Simplify IT Development & Management
WorldPosta offers a new cloud solution called MyCloud. MyCloud is a Cloud Hosting service designed to fit into your overall corporate and IT strategy.
Cloud is about how you do computing, not where you do computing.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldPosta announces the launch of its new Cloud Computing product that adopts the Platform as a Service (PaaS) model, MyCloud, to aid businesses of different sizes to explore a broader array of business opportunities. MyCloud has designed a distinctive cloud infrastructure portal that enables businesses to allocate virtual cloud computing resources, configure virtual network settings, and create unlimite virtual machines (VMs) and Virtual Private Servers (VPSs).
— Paul Maritz
It is that simple: What if you can get all the IT resources you need from a single basket with just a few clicks. Definitely, like all cloud solutions, MyCloud helps businesses minimize the IT personnel roles and steer their efforts more toward data regulation, distribution, and storage.
Business Drivers to Move to Cloud Hosting
With the advent of Cloud Computing, businesses became able to save time and money by gaining IT resources in a self-service manner. Hence, it supports your business agility and helps it move more quickly and adapt to the dramatic changes in the market without complex procurement processes.
Additionally, the main challenge that businesses always face is to find free cloud hosting scale up the functionality of the IT while requested to control the capital expenditure. By moving from a traditional data center into cloud computing, you have the choice to purchase the IT resources on-demand, which significantly reduces expenses and enables businesses to utilize the compute resources to the max.
WorldPosta MyCloud: A Big Win
• You will be able to access your data 99.999%, if not 100%, of the time to gain flawless implementation and optimal performance.
• WorldPosta periodically installs the latest updates and implement the newest technologies.
• You can scale your resources up or down whenever you need.
• Easily deploy app images with just a few clicks.
• WorldPosta makes use of the best server virtualization software, hypervisor, that provides greater IT mobility to utilize the physical resources to the max.
• WorldPosta has an internal team of certified engineers with high professional expertise to run, maintain, and configure its infrastructure to meet the needs of your IT projects.
• WorldPosta data centers are widely geographically distributed to guarantee the highest reliable and secure availability.
• WorldPosta’s enterprise-grade servers are backed up with Solid State Drivers (SSDs) cloud/Flash Storage to secure the fastest and optimal performance for your servers.
• MyCloud portal is as simple as a friendly app unlike other complex management consoles offered by AWS or Microsoft Azure.
MyCloud Features Are Designed to Comply with Both Businesses and Developers Needs
As businesses and developers always seek dynamically scalable and viable Cloud Computing services, MyCloud offers custom storage and compute resources that developers and IT organizations use to deliver business solutions.
Cloud Compute
With the allocated resources, you can create multiple Virtual Machines (memory, CPU, storage, and network) with virtual firewalls and multi-data-copy capabilities to create an efficient, reliable, and secure computing environment. MyCloud merely supports self-service creation, modification, and operation.
Your resources will be deployed on multiple availability zones connected with each other through an internal network. In case any Availability Zone (AZ) is impaired, other AZs in the same region will be available.
Meanwhile, WorldPosta offers different Operating System options, including Windows and Linux with all versions, and more.
About WorldPosta
WorldPosta is an industry-leading, innovative platform that provides Cloud Computing services from email hosting, business collaboration, to cloud computing infrastructure, including SAP applications deployment. It provides businesses with a dynamic economic environment that features collaboration tools and massive storage capacity.
WorldPosta helps accelerate the value of the cloud with a streamlined approach that boasts of elasticity and scalability. With its technical support that is available 24/7, WorldPosta guarantees 99.9% uptime.
Alfred Smith
WorldPosta
+1 647-556-6256
marketing@worldposta.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn