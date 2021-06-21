WorldPosta Kicks off a New Approach for Cloud Hosting Solutions
WorldPosta has currently created its new cloud hosting product based on a new approach that gives users a pool of resources to build an IT environment.
With the cloud, individuals and small businesses can snap their fingers and instantly set up enterprise-class services.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldPosta, a Cloud Hosting Provider announced offering a new approach to cloud computing. Now businesses can combine their resources as if they are picking the compute components themselves. Businesses can allocate the compute resources before creating the Virtual Machines (VMs) they need.
— Roy Stephan, 2011
WorldPosta is an innovative provider of cloud-based solutions. It actually offers services, like email and collaboration tools, that adopt cloud technology. But to invade cloud hosting, it invented a new approach that alleviates the process of IT infrastructure building, completely free of the limitations set by competitors.
WorldPosta offers MyCloud as a cloud hosting solution. It is not just a solution. It is a new model of building the IT environment through an easy-to-use portal. You just need to simply sign up and then pick up the compute resources you need (RAM, CPUs, and storage).
Additionally, WorldPosta utilizes the latest technologies of hypervisors to efficiently partition the physical hardware, distribute resources to create and isolate independent virtual machines (VMs), and simplify the communication among the VMs.
Thereafter, create virtual machines (VMs) as numerous as you wish within the compute capacity you have allocated for your business. That actually enables you to build your IT architecture freely.
Unlimited Virtual Machines (VMs)
Thanks to the isolated nature of virtual machines, you can create independent virtual machines for development and test, away from the environment of mission-critical apps. What is more: you can power VMs off and on, copy, and move them between servers, and reassign resources to optimize utilization.
With this method, businesses will not be obliged to take up a package of resources included in a pre-configured product. Instead, they will be able to tailor their product themselves and test and adjust it in accordance with their demonstrated needs.
Multiple Operating Systems
Added to the infrastructure hosting, WorldPosta enables businesses to deploy operating system images with just a few clicks to find the VM operative to go with. Through WorldPosta portal, you will find all the operating systems you need, from Windows Server to Linux with various distributions, such as CentOS and SUSE.
Having a Linux Virtual Machine with WorldPosta is that easy task that you can get it done quick off the mark. You can actually run various Linux distributions on the same resources you have allocated.
Free APPs and Software to Be Deployed
Furthermore, it is easy to crown your platform by deploying a wide range of third-party solutions from MyCloud. In this way, you can build a whole IT environment within minutes and enable internal and external connectivity amongst the VMs and with other devices. With MyCloud marketplace, you will save time and enhance security measures.
Not only that, through MyCloud Portal, you can easily enhance your cloud platform on WorldPosta by deploying third-party, open-source applications. Those east-to-deploy validated apps will save you the efforts of provisioning your platform with the needed solutions. The convenience of downloading them from MyCloud platform will offer you compatibility, security, and integrity.
Additionally, you can bring your own license to activate any of the need-to-activate apps. With MyCloud, you can get an IT environment ready to use and run your systems.
About WorldPosta
WorldPosta is a promising company that offers innovative services and products based on the cloud technology. Numerous businesses in Canada, USA, North Africa, and the Middle East depend on WorldPosta services and products that focus on establishing connectivity among business departments and employees. It offers email hosting, collaboration, and cloud hosting solutions along with tailored portals and tools to govern those services and enable users to monitor the services offered.
Mohammed Amgad
WorldPosta
+1 647-556-6256
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn