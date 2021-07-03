The Bahamas celebrates debut of Crystal Cruises’ homeport in Nassau

The Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, M.P. Minister of Tourism & Aviation of The Bahamas, receives a plaque from Ms. Carmen Roig ,Sr. VP, Marketing & Sales, Crystal Cruises L-R: Ms. Karen Seymour, Apostle Delton Fernander, Dr. Kenneth Romer, Mr. Ellison Thompson, Mr. Reginald Saunders, Mr. Travis Robinson, Mrs. Joy Jibrilu, The Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, M.P., Ms. Carmen Roig, Captain Birger Vorland, Mr. Mike Maura Jr.

This partnership signals a significant milestone for cruising in The Bahamas,” — Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, July 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live musical performances and a celebration were held at Pompey Square in Nassau as Crystal Cruises welcomed guests onboard the cruise line’s flagship Crystal Serenity for the inaugural Luxury Bahamas Escapes cruise. The Bahamas now serves as the official homeport for the boutique ship, which offers 7-night voyages exclusively within The Bahamas.

Government officials and local business leaders were honored to mark the beginning of this exciting new journey that grants passengers the vacation of a lifetime island hopping through the beautiful archipelago of The Bahamas – from Nassau, and Bimini, to Cat Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island.

Delivering the keynote remarks at the inaugural ceremony, the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation, said, “This partnership signals a significant milestone for cruising in The Bahamas, as the boutique Crystal Serenity ship offers potential to bring back economic empowerment throughout our communities. No other Caribbean destination could provide the discerning cruiser with an extraordinary itinerary that visits multiple breathtaking islands, all within the same country.”

The ship set sail on its debut 7-night roundtrip all-inclusive Luxury Bahamas Escapes voyage, which features back-to-back days exploring the Family Islands and a vast selection of active, leisurely and enriching excursions for every kind of traveler.

Embarking on this adventure is a breeze, with options to fly into and board from Nassau or Bimini. Nassau arrivals have plenty of airlines to choose from including American Airlines, Delta and Jet Blue, among others. Silver Airways offers flight options to Nassau and Bimini from Ft. Lauderdale.

Those interested in an extended vacation can take advantage of the Crystal "Classic Plus" Hotel Experience offering luxury packages at Nassau’s SLS Baha Mar for pre- and post-cruise stays now through November 2021. The final voyage is scheduled to depart on November 6. Travelers are encouraged to visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates for an overview of the latest travel and entry protocols before booking.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches. The Bahamas is known to have some of the clearest water in the world. It is so clear that NASA astronaut Scott Kelly shared dozens of photographs of the islands while he was orbiting the Earth in 2016. He tweeted that The Bahamas was “the most beautiful place from space.” Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

