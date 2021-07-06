Oracle And HMS Software Extend Their Technical Alliance For A 24th Year

Oracle renews its partnership with HMS Software for a twenty-fourth consecutive year.

The enduring nature of the alliance between Oracle and HMS is based on bringing the best possible solutions to our mutual clients.” — Chris Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, publishers of TimeControl, the industry’s most flexible timesheet system announced today that Oracle and HMS have renewed their technical alliance for a twenty-fourth consecutive year.

“The enduring nature of the alliance between Oracle and HMS is based on bringing the best possible solutions to our mutual clients,” says Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “Founded in 1997, the alliance has a range of touch points based not only on technology but also on the needs of our clients. Our TimeControl system integrates with numerous Oracle application including Oracle Primavera EPPM and Primavera Pro, Oracle Financials, Oracle EBS, JD Edwards and PeopleSoft and it supports architecture such as the Oracle and MySQL databases. In 1997, HMS Software’s alliance with Oracle began at the same time as its alliance with Primavera which would later become an Oracle application and this has only strengthened our partnership.”

The Oracle Partner program empowers alliances with publishers such as HMS to work directly with Oracle personnel on the design and development of their products to support their mutual clients. Being an Oracle Partner provides HMS with early access to Oracle technology and expertise in order to support Oracle products when they are released.

“TimeControl’s client base includes some of the largest organizations in the world in both the public and private sectors,” explains Stephen Eyton-Jones, HMS Software’s Director of Technical Services. “Being able to solve any technical challenges quickly depends on us being able to speak to technical experts in different product and architecture areas. We work with different groups within Oracle depending on what aspect of TimeControl we are dealing with and our client’s Oracle products to make sure the client receives the maximum benefit.”

TimeControl includes a bi-directional integration with both Oracle-Primavera Professional and Oracle-Primavera EPPM which allows clients to create a powerful integrated cost control solution as part of project and portfolio management. It provides a highly flexible and auditable timesheet that updates Primavera tasks with Finance-quality data and simultaneously updates Finance modules such as Oracle EBS, PeopleSoft or JD Edwards with data for Payroll, HR, job costing and invoicing. Using TimeControl with Primavera means that the organization can use a single timesheet entry for multiple auditable purposes.

Some of TimeControl's value-added benefits when linking with Oracle-Primavera include: unlimited rates per employee, automated business rule validations, automated workflow, missing timesheet notification, expense and non-labor cost tracking, simultaneous support for multiple versions of Oracle Primavera, both a browser and mobile/tablet interface and matrix timesheet approvals with HMS's unique Matrix Approval Process for Labor Actuals™. This process allows project managers to be able to approve hours task-by-task and departmental supervisors to approve hours and costs with an unlimited number of approval levels.

TimeControl includes the free TimeControl Mobile App for Android and iOS devices.

TimeControl's Industrial version also includes crew timesheets and field-data-collection capabilities to update Primavera and Finance with material consumption, equipment usage and even production-accomplished information. This information provides Primavera with both labor and non-labor costs to the project management system and both labor and non-labor cost information to Finance.

"We’re delighted to have renewed this alliance,” says Vandersluis. “It is a critical partnership for us. What’s most important is that the real beneficiaries of our work together are our shared clients."

TimeControl is available as an in-the-cloud subscription service or for purchase for an on-premise deployment.

For more information about TimeControl and how it links to Oracle Primavera and other Oracle technologies, visit the TimeControl Oracle Solution Portal at: TimeControl.com/use-cases/oracle-portal or contact HMS at info@hms.ca.