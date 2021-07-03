COURAGE IGENE STORMS NEW YORK WITH FESTIVAL OF PRAISE
Courage Igene Leads A Host of Ministers To Upstate New York In Prayer & Worshil For The CityHUDSON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COURAGE IGENE SET TO STORM NEW YORK CITY IN AUGUST FOR A FESTIVAL OF PRAISE.
As the Nation's challenges seems not to get any better through conventional means, spirituality and God's intervention has become imminent. All Nations Church in Hudson, New York and it environs is about to experience the rain of God's presence through Praise.
Praise is what God wants and that is one major thing that He created us for - to Praise and Worship Him. This is exactly what All Nations Church, Hudson New York will be doing in this Praise Conference tagged "Festival of Praise" with the theme " Crown of Glory. This program is basically to praise God as He mandated us to. Festival of Praise is also designed to terminate every obstacles that has held people down to enjoy God's flow of blessings.
Slated to commence from August 9th - 15th 2021, the program is anticipated to showcase the beauty of Christianity to the world through Praise. The program has so much benefit and huge features. It's a '7 Incredible Night of Glory'. August Monday 9th - Saturday 14th, 7pm nightly: August Saturday 14th at 11am ( Ministers & Church Workers Training Session): August Sunday 15th @ 2pm ( All White Glory Service). To be held at All Nations Church, 389 Fairview Avenue, Hudson New York 12534.
Speaking about the programme, the General Overseer of the ministry, All Nations Church, Apostle Courage Igene, said that it's time to achieve a total harmony with God, there will be teaching on how to praise God on daily basis and the miracle attached when praises goes up. Reasuring that it's a one time Prophetic Praise experience as lives would not be the same again.
Rev. Cleveth & Dr Franklin Samuels, the host resident pastors of the ministry are fully set to showcase what God has in store for participants. Other renowned men of God that will Minister as guests at the Festival of Praise Conference are Pastor Gedeon Guidi, Pastor Rose Okorie, Dr Kelvin Hull, Bishop Thomas Ridgley, Pastor Grace Ashu, Pastor Fabian Thomas, among others, while Minister Ryan Horton and Psalmist Wildine will be leading everyone into an atmosphere of praise and worship. As the praises goes up, the blessings of God will come down to release Miracles, Breakthroughs, Signs & Wonders, etc. When the battle is over, we shall wear a crown likewise "When the Festival of Praise is over, we shall wear a Crown of Glory, a Crown of Blessing, a Crown of Absolute Dominion, a Crown of Restoration, a Crown of Victory, etc. We shall see what we shall see" - Apostle Courage Igene
Courage Igene, the chief host assured of God's visitation as there will be answers to prayers. He further said that this has never been seen before and it promises to be soul lifting.
This is an annual event where days will be dedicated for special praise. All Nations Church is actively involved in Church planting around the world. The International headquarter is presently located in Dallas Texas under the leadership of Senior Pastor, Apostle Courage Igene.
All Nations Church is committed to raising an Endtime Army who are committed to soul winning, setting the captives free and impacting this generation with the gospel of Jesus Christ, one soul at a time. We help many in building a stronger relationship, train and equip Gods people into their God given purpose.
Clement Emmanuel
News Media Services
