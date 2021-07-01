Invitation to Apply: Application Open for Maine’s Transformational Leaders’ Network

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites school principals to apply for an inspiring professional learning opportunity. The Transformational Leaders’ Network (TLN) offers Maine principals an opportunity to deepen their leadership skills while they are leading transformational efforts in their schools. This “learner-centered” program has a ten-year history of success and is open to ALL Maine principals rather than only those previously-identified as in need of additional support. The primary requirement for joining the TLN is the ambition to improve your leadership and your school!

Who should apply?

School Principals (PreK-12)

What is the commitment?

The program consists of three types of sessions throughout the year: in-person full days, two-hour Network sessions, and 1.5-hour Learning Leader Team sessions. The three full-day in-person sessions (aligned to CDC safety guidelines) will be in October, February, and mid-May at a site(s) to be determined based on participation. The majority of your time will be in Zoom-based Learning Leader Teams(LLTs) of 5-8 principals, facilitated by experienced educators. Alternating with LLT sessions will be larger group Zoom-based Network sessions designed to assist your understanding of leadership and your own strengths and challenges.

How is the program designed?

The TLN experience revolves around each principal’s efforts to improve their school’s success with students. In Network sessions, principals examine the leadership challenges inherent in making progress on improvement goals. In a small group led by a facilitator, each principal will design an action plan and an accompanying “learning plan.”

Colleagues and resources from facilitators provide on-going consultation and advice focused on the principal’s, “continuous improvement” as a leader for the, “continuous improvement” of the school. In this fashion, each principal’s learning goal(s) drives the curriculum of the Network.

Successful completion of the TLN will result in contact hours for re-certification purposes.

I’m interested… what next?

Applying now for this exciting opportunity is encouraged by the Department.

An online application can be found here.

Applicants are accepted on a rolling basis until the cohort is full or August 24,2021, whichever comes first. Please note, applications require the approval of the superintendent before submittal.

Where can I find more information?

What other opportunities are available to current or aspiring leaders?

To explore other leadership development opportunities please visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/educators/leader