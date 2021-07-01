Maine DOE Data Management Systems Summer Training 2021-2022

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team will be holding their annual summer trainings during the last two weeks of July. The focus this year will be on tips and resources to assist School Administrative Units (SAUs) with data reporting and with viewing/certifying reports.

Training sessions this year will be held remotely utilizing the Microsoft Teams application.

All training sessions will begin with a presentation and conclude with a topical Q&A. Please feel free to register for as many sessions as you would like.

Most sessions are duplicated to ensure as much availability as possible.

All sessions will be recorded and posted to the Helpdesk’s Webinar Page .

These training sessions are a refresher; more extensive training will be provided for individuals who are brand new to state required reporting.

The MEDMS helpdesk is now offering one on one onboard training for SAU and school staff that are new to state required reporting. To request this training, simply email the MEDMS helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov and request our new user training. Please note that these trainings will be held as helpdesk availability allows.

Training Sessions, Dates and Times

*Please note that you do not need to have or install Microsoft Teams to attend any of these trainings, simply use the “Watch on the web instead” button.

What’s New for 2022 & Online Resources – A presentation of all of the new staff and student data requirements for the 2021-2022 school year. We will also review the helpful online resources available to SAU and school staff charged with required state reporting.

Student Data– This session will focus on submitting required student data to the state utilizing both manual data entry and file uploads.

NEO Staff– A refresher of the NEO Staff module including data entry, associated reports and helpful resources.

NEO Student Reports – This session will cover all of the various reports in the NEO Student Reports module.

Data Quality Best Practices –A discussion of data quality best practices that are employed by various school administrative units across the state.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding these trainings please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk at (207) 624-6896 or MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov .