Upcoming End-of-Year Reports, Resources, and Updates

At the end of each school year, school administrative units (SAUs) are responsible for completing a number of required reports. As a reminder, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has many resources available to SAUs to support their end-of-year reporting.

This year, as the Maine DOE transitions from Synergy to the new Connect reporting system, SAUs are encouraged to enter all of their 2025-2026 data as soon as possible. This is essential to ensuring that data is accurately reported despite a compressed timeline over the summer due to this transition. On Thursday, April 16, 2026, at noon, the Data Team is hosting a 2026/2027 Reporting Changes Webinar to share more information about this transition. Those interested in attending may register here.

Additional upcoming reports and reporting webinars include:

April 1 Enrollment Open Date: April 1, 2026 Due Date: April 15, 2026 Webinar: April 1 Enrollment Reporting Webinar on March 31, 2026, at noon – Register here.

Maine Schools Webinar: Maine Schools Report and Maine School Approval Webinar on April 30, 2026, at noon – Register here.

ESEA Demographics Report Open Date: May 15, 2026 Accountability Date: May 29, 2026 Due Date: June 15, 2026 Webinar: ESEA Demographics Reporting Webinar on May 14, 2026, at noon – Register here.

End of Year Attendance, Truancy, Behavior, and Bullying Reporting Period: July 1, 2025-June 30, 2026 Open all year for reporting Due Date: June 30, 2026 Webinars: Attendance and Truancy Data Entry and Validation Webinar on March 24, 2026, at noon – Register here. Behavior and Bullying Reporting and Validation Webinar on March 26, 2026, at noon – Register here.

Special Education Exit Report Open Date: June 1, 2026 Due Date: June 30, 2026 Webinar: Special Education Exit Report Webinar on May 12, 2026, at noon – Register here.

Graduation Report Due Date: August 15, 2026 Webinar: Graduation Reporting Webinar on May 21, 2026, at noon – Register here. Webinar: Special Education Exit Report Webinar on May 12, 2026, at noon – Register here.



SAUs should please also note the following end-of-year data processes for which they are responsible:

Following a decision by the school board related to the reconfiguration of schools, SAUs should contact Maine DOE Education Data Systems Manager Kimberly Hall at Kimberly.A.Hall@maine.gov as soon as possible to notify her of any organizational changes to the SAU. This includes new or closing schools, grade level relocations among schools, integration or separation of SAUs, etc.

All enrollments in Synergy must be exited. An End-of-Year Enrollment Exit Webinar is scheduled for May 19, 2026, at noon. Register here.

SAUs should review staff access to state systems (i.e., NEO, Connect, MEIS, QuickSight). Please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov with any requested updates.