June Wabanaki Conference Pays Tribute to 20th Anniversary of LD 291

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) hosted close to 100 educators on Saturday, June 12th for a morning-long virtual recognition event that paid tribute to the 20th anniversary of the signing of LD 291, a requirement for the teaching of Wabanaki history and culture in Maine classrooms.

“While we understand that there is still a lot of work to be done, it was important to recognize that 20 years ago this important legislation was signed,” said Joe Schmidt, Maine DOE Coordinator of Secondary Learning and Social Studies Specialist. Schmidt helped plan the June conference. “We carefully planned this event to both look to the past, recognizing how we got here, and to the present and future by providing meaningful resources to support relevant, robust, and inclusive education for our students here in Maine.”

The conference opened with a video message from Governor Janet T. Mills, remarks from Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin, and a keynote by LD 291 legislative sponsor, Honorable Donna Loring and featured three strands of virtual, synchronous professional learning opportunities:

Opening Remarks: Video Message from Governor Mills View Message Commissioner Makin & Honorable Donna Loring View Recording Strand 1 – Wabanaki People and Culture: Intro to MicMac Language Presenter: John Dennis View Recording Maine Indian Policy History, Racism, and the Future of Wabanaki Tribal Sovereignty Presenter: Darren Ranco View Recording Wabanaki Diplomacy and LD 291: Storying Protocols as Political Will Presenter: Nolan Altvater View Recording Strand 2 – Classroom Resources: Wabanaki Stories in Your Secondary Classroom Presenter: Margo Lukens & Ashton Carmichael View Recording Wabanaki Studies in the Elementary classroom Presenter: Brianne & Kaya Lolar View Recording Resources to extend knowledge of Wabanaki Culture and History Presenter: Melanie Brown View Recording Strand 3 – Decolonization: Towards Decolonizing Education: Settler Colonialism and Empire Building in the Classroom Presenter: Starr Kelly View Recording Equity, Decolonization, Anti-Racism and Wabanaki Studies: Portland Public Schools’ Journey to Fulfill the 2001 Wabanaki Studies Law Presenter: Fiona Hopper View Recording Decolonial Mirrors & Shifting the Gaze to Anti-Racist Education Presenter: Rebecca Sockbeson View Recording

Further resources from each of the presentations are available on the 2021 Wabanaki Conference webpage. The webpage also features a video message from Senator Angus King recognizing the importance the 20th anniversary of L.D. 291 and the integration of Wabanaki history and culture in Maine education.

The Maine DOE has also recently collaborated with UMaine and other state organizations on a grant to support enhanced access, utilization of Wabanaki resources and provided interactive workshops hosted by Wabanaki REACH, in addition to many other professional learning opportunities offered by Department specialists and partners throughout the past several years to assist and support schools across Maine in understanding L.D. 291 and integrating Wabanaki culture and history into education programming.

Further Wabanaki education resources and contacts can be found on the Maine Department of Education Maine Native Studies Resources webpage

We look forward to working with schools, tribes, and education partners throughout Maine to expand these important efforts. For more information or to make a connection with the Maine DOE, reach out to Joe Schmidt at Joe.Schmidt@maine.gov.