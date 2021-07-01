Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Upcoming Lead Testing: Fall 2021

During the 129th Legislative Session LD 153 was passed, requiring that all school drinking and cooking water fixtures be tested for lead. The rules responsive to this statute were passed in a resolve of the current legislative session, LD 206 An Act to Strengthen Lead Testing in Maine Schools.

In accordance with the resolve, a pilot program will be launched this summer and eventually be rolled out to all schools during the 2021-2022 school year and beyond.

All schools will either need to work with their local water professional or use the provided training materials to identify water sampling locations, collect water samples, coordinate with the designated laboratory, report results, and follow up with plans/procedures/actions based on the sampling results. Schools should designate someone for this responsibility.

Watch for future correspondence from the Maine Drinking Water Program including more detailed information and instructions including webinars. For more information, please visit the Maine Drinking Water Program website at www.medwp.com/schools.html

In the meantime, if you have specific questions about the program, you can contact the Drinking Water Program at 207-287-2070.

