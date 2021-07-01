Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fall 2021 Conditional Permit Requests

The purpose of this bulletin item is to provide guidance on how to request a conditional permit for teachers who have been hired to start in AUGUST 2021 and may not have all of their necessary documentation prior to the first day of school with students.

CONDITIONAL PERMITS – The certification staff have received applications for May and August graduates and realize that some colleges will not be issuing transcripts until the late August or early September. Occasionally, there are other documents that may not make it to certification until after the start of the first semester. For teachers who have been hired to start in August, we may be able to issue a conditional permit if requested from the school district.

A conditional permit can be issued when we have the following items:

  1. An application and fee
  2. A request for a conditional permit from the school district. NOTE: A request can be completed through a Google Form for those with fall teaching positions at https://forms.gle/dmDh62VPnkJqJv269.
  3. Fingerprints (if needed) – A set of fingerprint cards would need to be logged in our office in order for a conditional to be issued but not cleared by the Nebraska State Patrol.
  4. A document from the college stating that a program has been completed. Preferred: An Institutional Verification form from the college and a “close to final” or transcript showing the human relations and special education courses. Minimum: A letter in lieu of a transcript stating that the candidate has completed a program of study along with the required human relations and special education courses.

Deficiencies that can be placed on the permit include one or a combination of the following: a final transcript, an Institutional Verification form, Praxis I scores, Praxis II score(s), human relations course, special education course, and/or clearance of fingerprints from the Nebraska State Patrol. A limitation on the permit will always be the district requesting the conditional. The items that are missing will determine the length of the permit.

