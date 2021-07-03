Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Work on Many Major NDOT Road Projects to Temporarily Suspend for Fourth of July

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will temporarily suspend lane closures on many major Reno-area state road projects over the Fourth of July holiday for easier holiday travel.

No construction-related lane closures will take place between the evening of Friday, July 2 and morning of Tuesday, July 6 on NDOT’s reconstruction of the Reno spaghetti bowl.

No construction-related lane closures will take place for NDOT’s repaving of southwest McCarran Boulevard and the State Route 431 Mt. Rose Highway summit Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 11.

The temporary construction shutdown is aimed at making holiday travel through the road projects as easy as possible. 

Drivers will still see construction equipment staged on roadway shoulders, and motorists should continue to drive safely through work zones. NDOT also implements similar temporary construction suspensions during other major holidays and high-traffic events. 

Information on NDOT road projects is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

