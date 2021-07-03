Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction July 6-9

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of July 4 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

For easier Fourth of July holiday travel, no construction-related lane closures will take place between the evening of Friday, July 2 and morning of Tuesday, July 6.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way will be reduced to one lane in each direction during daytime hours (6a.m. to 8p.m.) daily July 6 through July 14.

Kietzke Lane from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way will be closed overnight from 8p.m. to 6a.m. July 6 to July 9. Please use marked detour routes.

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight July 6 to July 9 from 8p.m. to 6a.m. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time.

Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Southbound I-580 off and on ramp to Second Street intermittently closed overnight 8p.m. to 6a.m. July 6 to July 9.

Southbound I-580 on and off ramp to Mill Street intermittently closed overnight 8p.m. to 6a.m. July 6 to July 9.

Surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8p.m. to 5a.m., July 6 to July 9.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.