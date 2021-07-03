COVID-19 Daily Update 7-2-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Mercer County and an 83-year old male from Wyoming County. “Vaccines are safe and effective,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, I am asking you to do your part to end further deaths from the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,847), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,018), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,888), Calhoun (392), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,557), Gilmer (885), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,900), Hampshire (1,927), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,583), Harrison (6,198), Jackson (2,260), Jefferson (4,800), Kanawha (15,496), Lewis (1,290), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,300), Marion (4,655), Marshall (3,538), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,615), Mercer (5,193), Mineral (2,985), Mingo (2,764), Monongalia (9,399), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,227), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,331), Raleigh (7,096), Randolph (2,858), Ritchie (761), Roane (665), Summers (864), Taylor (1,282), Tucker (547), Tyler (748), Upshur (1,970), Wayne (3,182), Webster (546), Wetzel (1,392), Wirt (457), Wood (7,948), Wyoming (2,059).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Marshall County
Mineral County
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV