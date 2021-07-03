Middlesex Barracks/ Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief & False Reports to Law Enforcement

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 21A302299

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2021 2224 hours

LOCATION: Duxbury & Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief & False Reports to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Shane A. Salls

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

Victim: Joseph Pratt

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a complaint from Pratt that his vehicle was damaged and he was followed by Salls. Salls was found to have been the operator of the vehicle in pursuit of Pratt. Subsequent investigation reveled that Salls had operated his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner after becoming involved in a dispute with Pratt. Salls was issued a criminal citation for the aforementioned charges to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/15/2021 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A