Middlesex Barracks/ Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief & False Reports to Law Enforcement
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 21A302299
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2021 2224 hours
LOCATION: Duxbury & Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief & False Reports to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Shane A. Salls
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
Victim: Joseph Pratt
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a complaint from Pratt that his vehicle was damaged and he was followed by Salls. Salls was found to have been the operator of the vehicle in pursuit of Pratt. Subsequent investigation reveled that Salls had operated his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner after becoming involved in a dispute with Pratt. Salls was issued a criminal citation for the aforementioned charges to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/15/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A