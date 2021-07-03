Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Grossly Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief & False Reports to Law Enforcement

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

CASE# 21A302299 

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                        

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2021 2224 hours  

LOCATION: Duxbury & Waterbury, VT 

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief & False Reports to Law Enforcement 

 

ACCUSED: Shane A. Salls 

AGE: 38 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT  

 

Victim: Joseph Pratt 

AGE: 40 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a complaint from Pratt that his vehicle was damaged and he was followed by Salls. Salls was found to have been the operator of the vehicle in pursuit of Pratt. Subsequent investigation reveled that Salls had operated his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner after becoming involved in a dispute with Pratt. Salls was issued a criminal citation for the aforementioned charges to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division and released. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 07/15/2021 0830 hours  

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION: N/A               

BAIL: N/A  

MUG SHOT: N/A 

