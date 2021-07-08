Industry Veteran Dan Green Joins BlackFin Group
An experienced technology leader with extensive mortgage industry experience joins consultancy.
Dan is one of the few executives in our industry with experience on both the lending side and the technology consulting side of the business.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that industry veteran Dan Green has joined the company as Principal. In his new role, he will head BlackFin Group’s high performance lending consultancy, writing about the key metrics that determine lender performance and counselling industry executives on setting and achieving their goals for growth.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“I have been intrigued by Dan Green’s industry perspective for a long time now. Having an industry thought leader of his caliber join BlackFin is a huge win for us,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “Dan is one of the few executives in our industry with experience on both the lending side and the technology consulting side of the business. He may also be the only person I know who fully understands how to unlock the high performance lending equation.”
Green studied business administration, with an emphasis in accounting, finance and economics at Michigan Technological University and joined CUNA Mutual Mortgage Corp. in 1994. After being promoted to Executive Vice President, he left CUNA to join Prime Alliance Solutions, one of the industry’s first technology solutions developed specifically for Credit Unions.
When Prime Alliance was acquired by Mortgage Cadence, Green became Senior Operations Manager. Over the next 17 years, he would help grow the company until it was eventually acquired by Accenture and made part of its $23 billion global software enterprise. He left the company as Senior Manager for Marketing.
“I was a technician in this industry long before I became an analyst,” Green said. “Over the years, I’ve seen many lenders struggle and many technology vendors fail to deliver on their promises. I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned with the industry through this new relationship with BlackFin Group, but I also hope to find a few lenders who are ready to shed the old ways of thinking and master the art of high performance lending. I’m definitely looking forward to getting my hands dirty.”
Dan Green can be reached at dgreen@blackfin-group.com.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
Rick Grant
RGA Public Relations
+1 570-497-1026
rick.grant@rga-pr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn