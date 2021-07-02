July notices for Farragut Public Shooting Range

Sections of Farragut Public Shooting Range will be closed to general public use on the following dates and times:

50 Yard Range closure:

Saturday, July 10 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 from 1:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

100 Yard Range closure:

Sunday, July 25 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Reserved Use: The range is available for reserved use to groups of 10 or more limited to 7 hours of shooting activity between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clubs, shooting teams, sanctioned and informal competition events, gun safety and marksmanship training events, family reunions, scouting groups, church groups, and all others are welcome and encouraged to consider hosting a special event at the Farragut Shooting Range. Contact the range office if your group is interested in reserving space: 208-683-1499. Additional fees apply.