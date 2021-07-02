Demand for Edge Server Hosted Apps Drives Growth in Industrial Edge Server Market

ARC Advisory Group

ARC Advisory Group

New ARC Advisory Group emerging market research on industrial edge servers shows significant growth driven by the trend of merging software functionalities

Appetite comes when eating. With a powerful industrial edge server close to a machine or production line, more IoT apps are migrated to edge devices, like AI-based quality control or machine learning”
— Frank Thomas, Senior Consultant at ARC Advisory Group
DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group emerging market research on industrial edge servers reveals that demand for industrial edge servers will grow significantly, driven by the trend of merging software functionalities with the edge server, resulting in a powerful edge computer.

The market research focuses on machine edge servers, which are delivered by machinery OEMs together with machines and equipment. Such machinery edge servers must be robust enough to withstand harsh environmental conditions like extended temperature range and/or vibration. This class of edge servers is in the scope of this market report. ARC calls these “Industrial Edge Servers.”

“Appetite comes when eating. With a powerful industrial edge server close to a machine or production line, more IoT apps are migrated to edge device, like AI-based quality control, machine learning, datamining, PLC, CNC, motion control, or robotic applications,” according to Frank Thomas, Senior Consultant at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s Industrial Edge Servers Emerging Market Analysis report.

About ARC’s Industrial Edge Server Research

This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the industrial edge server market. The report uses ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques, and includes five-year market forecasts by region, form factor and revenue type.

This new research is available as a Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF), providing an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues.

For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.

About ARC Advisory Group

ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and firsthand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.

Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 781-471-1000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Demand for Edge Server Hosted Apps Drives Growth in Industrial Edge Server Market

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 781-471-1000
Company/Organization
ARC Advisory Group
3 Allied Drive
Dedham, Massachusetts, 02026
United States
+1 781-471-1141
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. In this challenging time of digital transformation and technology convergence, ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of information technologies (IT), operational technologies (OT), engineering technologies (ET), industrial cybersecurity, and associated business trends. Our analysts and consultants based in the US and around the world have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience needed to help our clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. We provide technology supplier clients with strategic market research and help end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

ARC Advisory Group

More From This Author
Demand for Edge Server Hosted Apps Drives Growth in Industrial Edge Server Market
Battery Manufacturing Machinery Market Driven by Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Global Challenges Drive Double Digit Growth in Additive Manufacturing Through 2025
View All Stories From This Author