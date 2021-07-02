Demand for Edge Server Hosted Apps Drives Growth in Industrial Edge Server Market
New ARC Advisory Group emerging market research on industrial edge servers shows significant growth driven by the trend of merging software functionalities
Appetite comes when eating. With a powerful industrial edge server close to a machine or production line, more IoT apps are migrated to edge devices, like AI-based quality control or machine learning”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group emerging market research on industrial edge servers reveals that demand for industrial edge servers will grow significantly, driven by the trend of merging software functionalities with the edge server, resulting in a powerful edge computer.
The market research focuses on machine edge servers, which are delivered by machinery OEMs together with machines and equipment. Such machinery edge servers must be robust enough to withstand harsh environmental conditions like extended temperature range and/or vibration. This class of edge servers is in the scope of this market report. ARC calls these “Industrial Edge Servers.”
“Appetite comes when eating. With a powerful industrial edge server close to a machine or production line, more IoT apps are migrated to edge device, like AI-based quality control, machine learning, datamining, PLC, CNC, motion control, or robotic applications,” according to Frank Thomas, Senior Consultant at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC’s Industrial Edge Servers Emerging Market Analysis report.
About ARC’s Industrial Edge Server Research
This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the industrial edge server market. The report uses ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques, and includes five-year market forecasts by region, form factor and revenue type.
This new research is available as a Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF), providing an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
About ARC Advisory Group
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and firsthand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.
