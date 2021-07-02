Newitem.ca Reveals Exciting New Women's Accessory Lines
RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Just in time for summer, Newitem.ca is debuting exciting new, affordable, and stylish products from clothing to earrings to necklaces.
New item curates collections of clothing and accessories for the modern woman searching for a look of her own. These new items include 14-karat gold-plated rose earrings, pearl and gold rings, and gold, silver, and pearl necklaces. The company is also introducing new clothing styles like pleated blouses, drawstring sweatshirts, and French-style two-way dresses. These new styles and designs are perfect for women of all ages, but they're designed to appeal to younger women, in particular, thanks to the contemporary and modern styles.
In these new collections, women of all ages will find refined and high-quality styles hard to find in many other stores. "We carry unique luxury designer clothing and accessories from Europe and South Korea," Newitem.ca's Sammie said. This careful sourcing from abroad allows Sammie and other team members at Newitem to curate styles unlike many seen at other stores. The company has been providing fashion and accessory services for nearly a decade since its first boutique opened in 2012. In Newitem's words, they seek to make you look good and feel great.
These exciting new products are available now from Newitem.ca's online store. For a limited time, New item is offering grand opening sales on a variety of items, with discounts of 20-30% or more. Delivery is available for shipping throughout Canada or local pickup at the company's store at 2480-4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond, BC. Pickup is available the next day and Canada Post ships within Canada within 7 days.
In addition, the company offers a 7-days return policy to ensure customer happiness, provided the item is in its original condition. For more information, you can view Newitem.ca's shipping and refund policies here.
New Item - Your desire women's accessories boutique!
Randy
chinaseo.ca
email us here