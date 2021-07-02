Royalton Barracks // Motor vehicle Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202074

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Royalton Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: July 1, 2021 at approximately 9:00 AM

LOCATION: 495 Tucker Hill Road Thetford, VT

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Timothy Briglin

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Thetford Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 495 Tucker Hill Road on July 1, 2021. Once the fire was extinguished, the fire chief contacted the VT Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in the examination of the vehicle. The vehicle was transported to Key Chevrolet in White River Jct. where the examination took place.

The origin and cause examination revealed that the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV was parked in the owner’s driveway and was plugged in and charging when the fire was discovered. The origin of the fire was within the passenger compartment in the area of the back seat. The cause of the fire appears to be an undetermined electrical system failure.

The vehicle was destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported.

