St. Albans Barracks/Press Release/LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A202384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Eric Patno                          

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/01/21 @ 1601 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of County Road and Comstock Road, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

VEHICLE#1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: CAMRY

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Significant

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Justin Benoit

AGE:  38

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Volt

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant

INJURIES: Minor

 

VICTIM: Justin Benoit

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On July 1, 2021, at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans responded to a two-vehicle collision where one vehicle fled the scene.  Vehicle#1 was located approximately ½ mile from the incident; operator #1 fled the scene and has not been located at the time of this press release.  Both vehicles sustained significant damage.  This case remains under investigation.

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

