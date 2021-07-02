St. Albans Barracks/Press Release/LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202384
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/01/21 @ 1601 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of County Road and Comstock Road, Swanton VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VEHICLE#1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: CAMRY
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Significant
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Justin Benoit
AGE: 38
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Volt
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant
INJURIES: Minor
VICTIM: Justin Benoit
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 1, 2021, at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans responded to a two-vehicle collision where one vehicle fled the scene. Vehicle#1 was located approximately ½ mile from the incident; operator #1 fled the scene and has not been located at the time of this press release. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. This case remains under investigation.
COURT ACTION: Pending
