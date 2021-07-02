St. Albans Barracks/Press Release/LSA

VSP News Release-LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202384

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/01/21 @ 1601 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of County Road and Comstock Road, Swanton VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VEHICLE#1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: CAMRY

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Significant

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Justin Benoit

AGE: 38

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Volt

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant

INJURIES: Minor

VICTIM: Justin Benoit

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 1, 2021, at approximately 1600 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans responded to a two-vehicle collision where one vehicle fled the scene. Vehicle#1 was located approximately ½ mile from the incident; operator #1 fled the scene and has not been located at the time of this press release. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. This case remains under investigation.

COURT ACTION: Pending

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.