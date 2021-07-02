Microbe Formulas Forms Powerhouse Partnership with Boise State Athletics

Local Health and Wellness Company Partners with Boise State Athletics Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Treasure Valley Company Brings Wellness Spotlight to the Iconic Blue Turf

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of Boise State football will recognize a new sponsor at Albertsons Stadium this season. Local wellness company, Microbe Formulas, has begun a partnership with Boise State athletics to promote health to fans in the valley and beyond.

Microbe’s logo and promotions will be seen on the digital LED sign boards throughout all events held at Albertsons Stadium leading up to and during the season. The Broncos’ home opener will be Friday, September 10th against the University of Texas at El Paso.

Microbe will sponsor a booth in the Fan Zone beginning September 18th. The booth will feature giveaways, a prize wheel, a picture backdrop, t-shirts, and more.

Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager at Microbe, says, “Nothing is more synonymous with our community image than Boise State and the blue turf. By working together, we aspire to add hope and health to the list of what people think of when they hear ‘Boise.’ Both Boise State and Microbe are committed to helping people achieve the best version of themselves, so it’s really a match made in heaven.”

Local TV stations, such as KTVB, and local radio stations, such as KBOI, KTIK, and the Bronco Radio Network, will feature ad spots promoting Microbe and Boise State’s joint message of hope and health.

Fans who tuned into the Boise State men’s basketball team last season will remember seeing Microbe logos as the team competed in the Men’s Mountain West Championship Tournament on March 12th, 2021. Boise State’s partnership with Microbe will extend through the 2022 seasons for both football and basketball.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager at Microbe Formulas, at 949-545-1008 or

caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

