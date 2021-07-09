Tens of Thousands Gather for Tori Belle Fundraiser

I am so proud of our entire team for coming together for these events. We have seen them make a huge difference in people's lives and look forward to helping people in communities worldwide!” — Laura Hunter, CEO

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Belle Cosmetics is excited to partner with the National Organization for Women's Safety Awareness (N.O.W.S.A) for a virtual fundraising event to raise funds for individuals and families in need. The summer-themed event will be held on July 15, 4 pm PDT, on the Tori Belle Cosmetics Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/toribellecosmetics/. The virtual bash will continue to raise funds through Sunday, July 18, at 9 pm PDT.

Hosted by Laura Hunter, CEO of Tori Belle Cosmetics, and some of Tori Belle’s Senior Executive Directors, the Summer Lash Bash will include exciting games, a pie eating contest, interactives prizes, product giveaways, makeup tutorials, and lots of fun! Viewers can even vote with their donations for the Tori Belle Cosmetic’s Celebrity they would like to see pied in the face!

"I am so proud of our entire team for coming together for these events. We have seen them make a huge difference in people's lives and look forward to helping people in communities worldwide!" – CEO Laura Hunter

Previous Lash Bash events raised over $70,000 in relief dollars for individuals and families in need throughout the pandemic. Proceeds from the Summer Lash Bash will be donated to N.O.W.S.A. to benefit nominated individuals and families. For every $20 donation, viewers are eligible to nominate one person or family to receive financial assistance of up to $500. All winners and our total funds raised will be announced Monday, July 19 at 3 pm PDT on the Tori Belle Cosmetics page.

About N.O.W.S.A

National Organization for Women's Safety Awareness (N.O.W.S.A) is a non-profit dedicated to increasing knowledge and awareness regarding the safety of women and teens to empower women of all ages and walks of life to better protect themselves from violence.

About Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC

Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of magnetic eyeliner innovator LashLiner, Inc, named after Founder and CEO Laura Hunter's two daughters, Victoria and Isabelle. Since launching in June 2019, the retail brand, which sells the Magnetude® line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics, has grown exponentially, paying out more than $40 million in commissions to 50,000+ Affiliates. Tori Belle breaks down barriers to success for affiliates, including not requiring them to carry stock or ship products; via invaluable training, leveraging the power of social media, and more.

An entrepreneur at heart, Laura ensured that the company's retail strategy leverages the cost of traditional retail distribution to pay affiliates and influencers, providing them with an industry-leading commission structure and the ability to successfully grow their businesses. Tori Belle's Magnetude® line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.