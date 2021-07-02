Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,986 in the last 365 days.

Simple Assault Marlboro

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101768

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 8027224600

 

DATE/TIME: 05-09-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Simple Assault/Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Gilbert                                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

VICTIM: Timothy P. Snapp

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 9 in the Town of Marlboro.  During the course of the investigation it was discovered that when both operators pulled off the road Gilbert had assaulted Snapp.  Gilbert was issued a criminal Citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-20-21 at 1330 hours            

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA Cited and released

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Simple Assault Marlboro

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.