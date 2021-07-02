Simple Assault Marlboro

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101768

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 8027224600

DATE/TIME: 05-09-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Simple Assault/Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle

ACCUSED: Joshua Gilbert

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: Timothy P. Snapp

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 9 in the Town of Marlboro. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that when both operators pulled off the road Gilbert had assaulted Snapp. Gilbert was issued a criminal Citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-20-21 at 1330 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA Cited and released

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

