Simple Assault Marlboro
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101768
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 8027224600
DATE/TIME: 05-09-21
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Marlboro
VIOLATION: Simple Assault/Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle
ACCUSED: Joshua Gilbert
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VICTIM: Timothy P. Snapp
AGE:30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 9 in the Town of Marlboro. During the course of the investigation it was discovered that when both operators pulled off the road Gilbert had assaulted Snapp. Gilbert was issued a criminal Citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07-20-21 at 1330 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA Cited and released
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.