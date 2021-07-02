HBCU Superstar Hooper Hercy Miller, Son of Master P, Signs $2 Million Endorsement Deal with Web Apps America
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, teen Student-Athlete Hercy Miller, son of entrepreneurial businessman Percy Miller, signs his ground-breaking endorsement deal with Web Apps America, a leading web, mobile, and augmented reality agency.
Hercy will be the brand ambassador for Web Apps America technology company that has made a commitment to shining a spotlight on tomorrow’s leaders from the HBCU School System and furthering educational initiatives in the technology sector.
Web Apps America CEO says, “Hercy is the perfect spokesman for our company. His authenticity and commitment to empowering his generation and culture is inspiring.”
“I am proud to represent a company focused on technology, which is our future. We have a suite of apps that we will be launching in the very near future targeting HBCU Students and Student Athletes covering topics from financial literacy to healthy eating to games to networking. This is a blessing. July 21st will be my first official Life Skills & Basketball Camp, which will be free to the young kids in the community. We will also be giving away Back-to-school supplies. I hope this endorsement will open up more opportunities for more NCAA student-athletes. ” added Hercy Miller.
Percy “Master P” Miller says, “I am proud of my son, he is a leader on and off the court. Working with a technology company as a student athlete is a first deal of its kind. Hercy will be able to increase the awareness of the HBCU system on a global level.”
The deal was brokered by Donald Hogan of Athlete Wallet, a trail blazing digital platform that aligns student athletes with brands, and Jabari Morgan of J Morgan and Associates, a strategy development firm.
