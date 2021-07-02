Custom Home Builder Riverbend Homes Reveals its Project Execution Process

One of Texas' best in designing and building beautiful custom homes has unveiled its process.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Texas-based Riverbend Homes today revealed its Project Execution Process.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority.

Ben Neely, owner of Riverbend Homes, explained that there are three steps in its Project Execution Process: Discovery, Design and Budget, and Build.

The first step towards building a new custom home, according to Neely, starts with a Discovery Meeting.

"During this meeting, we'll meet at the property to fully understand your vision for your new home," Neely revealed before adding, "This is a great time to bring any saved pictures or designs that have inspired you. Our goal is to help assess the site's feasibility as well as help you understand any infrastructure requirements that will impact budget and design."

Once the company has a firm understanding of the individual's vision, the individual sits down with a Riverbend Homes designer to start the design phase.

"We stay involved throughout this phase to not only make sure your vision is maintained but to also keep you within your budget," Neely said. "Some clients also have plans developed as well, and we welcome that too. Once we reach the bid-set level of completeness of the plans, we press pause on the design and then get you an estimate of where the final construction costs will be. Once everything looks great, we'll wrap up designs and start permitting if necessary."

The fun begins in the final step – Build.

"Your idea is now ready to be brought to life," Neely said. "There are several factors that determine the start date, such as financing, permitting, HOA's; however, when we start, things move very quickly. A big part of what sets us apart from most other custom builders is that we don't take on more projects than we can manage every single day. This translates to a much faster build time and less interest if you're financing."

For more information, please visit https://riverbend-homes.com/about and https://www.riverbend-homes.com/the-process.

