Dolce Violins Continues to Add Professional Violins from Modern Master Violin Makers

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dolce Violins announced today that it continues to add professional violins from modern master violin makers to its online music store.

“We are excited to add four professional violins from modern violin makers,” said Moses Sedler, owner of Dolce Violins.

Dolce Violins specializes in the sale of antique and contemporary violins, violas, cellos, and bows.

“We have a repair shop and a full rental program for violins, violas, and cellos. Our customers love our rent-to-own program,” said Sedler.

The four violins that Dolce Violins has added include Theodore Skreko Violin - Sanctus Seraphin Model (https://dolceviolins.net/product/theodore-skreko-violin-sanctus-seraphin-model-dolce-violins/); Louis Gord Violin Montréal 2020 (https://dolceviolins.net/product/louis-gord-violin-montreal-2020-dolce-violins/); Raymond J. Melanson Violin (https://dolceviolins.net/product/raymond-j-melanson-violin-2020/) and the Wladek Stopka Violin 2015 (https://dolceviolins.net/product/wladek-stopka-violin-2015/).

The Theodore Skreko’s Violins, according to Sedler, echo the craftsmanship and quality of the Baroque masters. He puts his own unique twist on models by legendary luthiers like Antonio Stradivari, Guarneri del Gesù, Andrea Guarneri, Sanctus Seraphin, and Gasparo da Salò. Skreko’s artistry has been recognized by the Violin Society of America’s International Violin Making competitions and the Art of Sound International Competition.

Moreover, in 2018, one of the Louis Gord Violins won a Certificate of Merit for Workmanship at the Violin Society of America Competition. The Louis Gord Violin 2020 that Dolce Violins added is patterned after Stradivarius’ 1709 ″Vioti” and has a 357 mm length back.

The Raymon J. Melanson’s Violins, Sedler pointed out, have been internationally recognized for their superior tone and craftsmanship. The Violin Society of America’s International Violin Making competitions has awarded him 14 prizes, including the Gold Medal for tone in 2012. Melanson has built over three hundred high-quality stringed instruments, and his violins and cellos are favorites of professional soloists and members of the world’s best orchestras.

As for the Wladek Stopka Violin, Sedler noted that “Advanced players looking for their first professional violin should definitely consider trying a Stopka instrument. The sound qualities of this Stopka violin are a focused, colorful sound full of nuance.”

Dolce Violins’ addition of four professional violins from modern master violin makers comes on the heels of the company recently redesigning its website. The company’s newly redesigned online violin store has a responsive design. This means that the website will automatically resize and adjust to whatever device the person visits the website, whether on a desktop computer, tablet, cell phone, or watch.

The sleek and clean redesign of the company’s online violin store features a variety of site navigation tabs such as Violins, Violas, Cellos, Bows, Cases, Repair, Contact Us, and more. The redesigned website also has quick links for website visitors to connect with Dolce Violins on social media.

“We provide free shipping on all bows instruments and cases in addition to having a faster site, smooth navigation, and the best user experience possible utilizing the latest technology available,” Sedler said.

Dolce Violins is a member of the Violin Society of America. It has also been acknowledged by many string teachers in the San Francisco Bay area to have fair prices and to be a trustworthy, honest violin shop to work with.

To view all professional and modern violins offered by the company, visit dolceviolins.net/violins/professional-violins and dolceviolins.net/violin-collections/modern-violin

Dolce Violins

We strongly believe that building trust with our customers is the first and most important step in helping them find the right instrument.

