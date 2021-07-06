The Dreaded Phone Call: Dad Fell. Now What?

Annalee Kruger, owner of CareRight, Inc. and expert in senior care social work Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

If you’ve had this phone call, or if you’re worried about your aging parent falling, you won’t want to miss Advice Chaser’s latest educational webinar.

It can be terrifying when a parent falls, but with advance knowledge, families can weather this crisis gracefully. This webinar is essential for anyone caring for elderly relatives.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a parent attempts to age in place and remain independent at home, it can be difficult for adult children to manage their anxiety about the potential for injury. Falls are the leading cause of injury in people over 65, and one in three older adults will experience a serious one. After a fall, a senior may experience a permanent loss of mobility or independence. If you’ve had this phone call, or if you’re worried about your parent falling, you won’t want to miss Advice Chaser’s latest educational webinar. This free online event takes place at 12:00 noon Eastern Time, on July 20. You can sign up here to reserve your place.Advice Chaser, a matching service that connects individuals and businesses with trusted financial advisors, will host the webinar. We invited Annalee Kruger, founder of CareRight, Inc., to present this webinar. She has worked with seniors and their families for twenty-five years and is a nationally recognized expert on senior care. Ms. Kruger will share her knowledge on:• Preventing a fall• Being prepared for emergencies with a grab-and-go binder• Deciding whether your parent can still live independently• Vetting retirement communities for quality“We always feel lucky when Annalee can share some of her time and wisdom with us,” said Megan Coelho, president of Advice Chaser. “It can be terrifying when a parent falls, but with advance knowledge, families can weather this crisis gracefully. This webinar is essential for anyone caring for elderly relatives.”To handle the financial side of elder care, you’ll need a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can connect you with someone experienced in the field of aging and long-term care. Book your free consultation today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

