Understanding Annuities: A Free Educational Webinar

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alongside more traditional investment tools like 401(k)s and IRAs, you may sometimes encounter the annuity. This product promises a regular income in return for your upfront investment. Annuities may seem simple at first, but if you have one, you know the details can get complicated. To learn more about annuities, when they’re warranted, and in what situations they’re a bad fit, sign up for our free online presentation. The webinar will take place on Thursday, July 15, at 11:00 am Pacific time. You can sign up to reserve your place here Advice Chaser, which will host the webinar, is a financial concierge service that matches clients with experienced financial advisors. The presentation on the 15th will cover a lot of territory on the uses for and function of annuities, including:• Types of annuities, such as fixed, fixed indexed, and variable, and the complexities of each• Why people come to annuities seeking a guaranteed income, and why annuities can’t always provide a perfect guarantee• How market volatility can make annuities seem attractive, and why they rarely outperform the market• How to understand your statements• Why service makes all the difference when buying an annuity“Few lay people have a strong grasp of how and in what circumstances annuities work,” said Megan Coelho, president of Advice Chaser. “While they might look like a guaranteed investment, they’re a bit more complex than that. This presentation will cover the circumstances where annuities fill a very important function, who is most likely to find themselves in those circumstances, and how to make sure your investments work hardest for you, not for a sales person.”If you’re approaching retirement or seeking to diversify your investments, a financial advisor should be the first person you talk to. Advice Chaser can connect you with a financial advisor experienced in retirement planning and investments. To learn more about what a financial advisor can do for you, book a free phone call today About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

