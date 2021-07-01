Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,216 in the last 365 days.

Virgin Galactic announces flight window for first fully crewed spaceflight

SANTA FE – The future of space tourism is scheduled to take flight in Southern New Mexico on Sunday, July 11, when the New Mexico Tourism Department teams up with Virgin Galactic for Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed spaceflight, Virgin Galactic announced Thursday afternoon.

New Mexico True will serve as the presenting partner for the “Unity 22” mission, the twenty-second flight test for VSS Unity. It will be the first flight to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin, including Virgin Galactic Founder Sir Richard Branson, who will be testing the private astronaut experience.

The spaceflight will be livestreamed to a global audience and will prominently feature New Mexico True throughout the experience. The livestream will be available to watch on VirginGalactic.com and will be simulcast on the Virgin Galactic Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook channels. The spaceflight is expected to begin at 7:00 a.m. MST.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally share this groundbreaking moment with the world,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “New Mexico has always been a hub for exploration, and the dawn of space tourism is happening right here.”

“An entirely new era for tourism begins here in New Mexico,” Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said. “We’re excited to share New Mexico’s rich history of space and science, along with our vast open spaces and dark skies with the world.”

“This is a huge moment for Spaceport America and for New Mexico. By investing in the aerospace industry, New Mexico continues to demonstrate its commitment to diversifying its economy,” Economic Development Secretary Alicia Keyes said.

According to industry estimates, the suborbital space tourism market could be worth $8 billion by 2030.

You just read:

Virgin Galactic announces flight window for first fully crewed spaceflight

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.