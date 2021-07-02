Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Navigating COVID-19-Stories Of Survival From Black-Owned Businesses.

The largest Black business association in the world and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African-American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States.

Our second Hospitality-Focused Pop-Up In A Series Of 4, Hosted By The National Black Chamber of Commerce and Humble Ventures.

Due to COVID, more than 40% of Black businesses and a third of Hispanic businesses have closed since the pandemic began, most of them permanently.”
— Harry C. Alford
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We know the power of community and convening. Our virtual conferences create opportunities for bar and restaurant owners, and their staff, to engage with thought leaders in the industry and provide support and resources to help them continue to thrive.

No industry has been hit harder during the pandemic than the restaurant industry. According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 110,000 bars and restaurants in the United States closed for business last year, including 2.5 million jobs lost. Black-owned establishments have been disproportionately impacted.

Studies have shown Black businesses declined by 41% nationwide, and Black-owned restaurants in the New York City area alone saw their revenue drop 70% to 80% since the start of COVID-19.

With the odds appearing evermore against them, Black-owned establishments persist. It’s more imperative than ever to stand in solidarity and share their stories so others can learn how to navigate in a COVID world. In partnership with Jim Beam, we are convening entrepreneurs that successfully iterated or pivoted to survive and drive growth.

Sign up for our free pop-up event at https://conta.cc/3AjLZU6

Harry Alford
National Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 202-487-4556
harry@humble.vc
