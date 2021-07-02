Navigating COVID-19-Stories Of Survival From Black-Owned Businesses.
The largest Black business association in the world and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African-American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States.
Our second Hospitality-Focused Pop-Up In A Series Of 4, Hosted By The National Black Chamber of Commerce and Humble Ventures.
No industry has been hit harder during the pandemic than the restaurant industry. According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 110,000 bars and restaurants in the United States closed for business last year, including 2.5 million jobs lost. Black-owned establishments have been disproportionately impacted.
Studies have shown Black businesses declined by 41% nationwide, and Black-owned restaurants in the New York City area alone saw their revenue drop 70% to 80% since the start of COVID-19.
With the odds appearing evermore against them, Black-owned establishments persist. It’s more imperative than ever to stand in solidarity and share their stories so others can learn how to navigate in a COVID world. In partnership with Jim Beam, we are convening entrepreneurs that successfully iterated or pivoted to survive and drive growth.
