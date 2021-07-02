CONVERSATION SERIES KICKS OFF JULY 7 TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINATION FEAR AMONG BLACKS, FOR BLACKS

DECREASING THE INFORMATION GAP IN OUR COMMUNITIES REGARDING COVID-19 INSPIRED BY THE CONVERSATION BETWEEN US ABOUT US

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black people have been affected by COVID-19 disproportionately yet have been reluctant to get vaccinated. Why? Beginning July 7th, a series of conversations will begin with Dr. Corey Hebert, regarding the low inoculation rate among African Americas for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are readily available, but large segments of the Black population are not lining up to get the shot. Could it be distrust based on history, such as how blacks were used as guinea pigs for the Tuskegee Experiment, or is it based in distrust of the government and the medical community? This and more will be discussed.Unpacking the resistance and having an honest conversation with video-based answers to common concerns is the focus of this online event starting July 7.The idea that the vaccine is not safe for African Americans, is simply not true. These sessions are targeted at people who still need more education, information, or support before scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine. With this series of online events, you will have your questions and concerns addressed by experts, allowing the viewer to make an intelligent decision on the importance of the vaccine as it relates to protecting themselves and their families.And, with the Delta variant looming, those who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to attend to get updated information to pass to friends and loved ones.The conversations are set up so that users can select a date that is best for them. Presently four (3) days in July are being presented: Wednesday, July 7, Wednesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Participants will also have an opportunity to get their questions answered by Dr. Corey Hebert, physician, journalist, and Chief Medical Editor/Correspondent for Black News Channel (BNC). Everyone who registers will receive a COVID-19 Community Awareness Certificate along with a chance to enter a drawing.Click www.coreyhebert.com here for more information about Dr. Corey Hebert. Holly Campbell, COVID-19 facilitator and Life Coach is contracted with OAI, Inc. to conduct COVID-19 community awareness workshops.We are encouraging everyone to share the information with family, friends, and the person in charge of your community relations/media and or COVID-19 related events and post on your social platforms.For more information, or to register, please contact Holly Campbell at holly@hollysadvice4B2C.com or call 816.533.4988. - Below is information you will need to promote this event on your social networks, and please contact me directly should you need more information. @773.909.1651 or email: holly@hollysadvice4b2c.comSuggested copy for Social Media Platforms:Help support our efforts to decrease the vaccine information gap in the African American communities. Do you know someone who needs more information before getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Or reluctantly got the shot, and curious about the Delta variant? Please invite your friends, virtual networks and family to this FREE online series hosted on Zoom from 9:00am to 11:00 am. Sessions start on July 7th from July 28th; 9:00 to 11:00 am CST.Register today for more information, please contact Holly Campbell: holly@hollysadvice4b2c.comEXTRA INFORMATION:The online event is inspired by Comedian W. Kamau Bell’s campaign on YOUTUBE where he interviews over 50 Black doctors about the COIVD-19 vaccine. This series starting July 7th will feature Dr. Hebert, Chief Medical Editor/Correspondent for Black News Channel (BNC) who at the end of each session, will answer your vaccine questions. Click here for more information about Dr. Corey HebertRegister Today for more information, please contact Holly Campbell: holly@hollysadvice4b2c.comBackground:The above series is inspired by the YouTube campaign, THE CONVERSATION, Between Us, By Us., sponsored by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Comedian, W. Kamau Bell interview’s Black health care workers in an open, honest conversation that gets to the heart of Black people’s questions. The format starting on July 7th will review key videos and have a “conversation” to address the barriers keeping them from getting vaccinated.Direct Links:CONVERSATION 3: July 7th Wednesday 9:00 am-noon CST https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpfuigqzwqGNYRKJ4xPH7pcBFfGQALZqwr CONVERSATION 4: July 14 Wednesday 9:00am- noon https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEqd-qoqjMsGd33JPbGtdWwwrniRGDKhiOv CONVERSATION 6: July 28th Wednesday 9:00 am noon CST https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcodeqppz8uHtIo9kXgJ5TMRvCEYt52ICYp