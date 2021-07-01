Artist and Designer Walter Sternlieb Modern 3-Dimensional Paintings
Artist and Designer Walter Sternlieb Modern 3-Dimensional Paintings Available at Inspirational Exhibit in East EndNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southampton is now home to A is for Art. Modern American artist and designer, Walter Sternlieb, has opened the Hampton's hottest new gallery, and it is part of the village’s strong legacy with backing of curated collaborations in the community.
Located at 60 Jobs Lane, A is for Art brings to life the prolific vision of Walter, who is known out east as a respected designer, builder, woodworker, and master craftsman. Now his latest title as industrial artist will only further plant his applaudable achievements.
His charismatic work on display was brought forth by ingenuity and creativity.
“I woke up one morning with this idea of a 3-dimensional flag, made a prototype of it, then built it, painted it and hung it,” states Walter.
The specific vision of the then novice artist led to a series that includes his iconic pieces “The Staircase,” and “5 Hearts.” Eventually he established a professional portfolio that was so large it took up all of his wall space in his home where he displayed pieces. The colorful collection impressed visiting friends and fans and eventually led to thoughts of opening up a gallery to showcase his work.
“I knew there was a run-down property on Jobs Lane. I called the landlord and decided to rent it,” he goes on about the inspiration to open his own place. “The interior was very run down, and I thought I could have a shabby-chic art gallery, but shabby chic just isn’t me, so we went in and cleaned it up a little bit. We started hanging my work, and work of some of my friends. In a very short period, I was getting a very good response to my work.”
Walter’s expressive 3-dimensional paintings encompass powerful expressions full of rich color and bold design. The bright shapes are pops of color that bring bliss to anyone who uses them as part of the design of a home or office space.
The dazzling and virtuosic collection comes from a special place in Walter’s personal history that many can relate to and why his artwork stands out as a popular choice to art collectors.
“As a child, my parents dragged me to museums, and historic sites. I didn’t understand the purpose of all of it. I was very fortunate that they took me to all these places. It helped me in what I do today. All the things that I saw, and I have done in the past, have made me what I am today.”
For more information, please call (516) 356-1191 or visit the gallery in Southampton at 60 Jobs Lane.
