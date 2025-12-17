Hotel Croydon Celebrates Art Basel Miami with One Arts Space Preview of Purvis Young Works hosted by Jean Shafiroff

Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Diane Lieberman, Alan Lieberman (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Maryann Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Atmosphere - Art by Purvis Young (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Atmosphere - Art by Purvis Young (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philanthropist, author, and TV host Jean Shafiroff hosted a packed Art Basel Miami reception at Hotel Croydon in South Beach, presented in partnership with the South Beach Group Hotel’s owner Alan Lieberman. The event spotlighted a curated selection of works by celebrated Miami-born artist Purvis Young, exhibited by New York City gallery One Art Space as an exclusive preview of its forthcoming February 2026 exhibition at the gallery’s 23 Warren Street location in Tribeca.Guests gathered at the boutique property to mark the opening weekend of Art Basel Miami while experiencing early selections from One Art Space’s upcoming February 2026 Purvis Young showcase, which explores the artist’s storied legacy within contemporary American art. The reception served as a cultural bridge between Miami’s dynamic creative community and New York’s downtown arts scene.Hotel Croydon, known for its intimate charm, rooftop views, and role as a South Beach creative hub, provided an ideal setting for the evening’s celebration of art, philanthropy, and cross-city collaboration. Clients sipped on BIATCHTequila.Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Alan Lieberman, Diane Lieberman, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Ron Burkhardt, Leesa Rowland, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Donna Rubin, Sue Hrib, Jason T. Busch, Duane Middendorf, Jean Desombre, Allison Huynh, Donna Zalter, Donna Rubin, Ben Rosenfield and David Hochberg.About Hotel Croydon Miami Beach:The whimsical Hotel Croydon is located in Miami’s mid-beach off Collins Avenue. Comfortable accommodations include seamless service, Tempurpedic beds, C.O. Bigelow bath products, in-house restaurant (The Tavern), complimentary cocktails nightly from 7:00pm to 8:00pm, a pool, yoga classes, and a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the ocean and city. Hang out and dine at the Tavern which offers both a wide selection of all-day dining options as well as indoor or outdoor seating to meet your mood.For more information about Hotel Croydon, please visit www.hotelcroydonmiamibeach.com IG: @HotelCroydon | F: hotelcroydon | X/T: @HotelCroydonAbout Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare, in addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy.IG: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jeanshafiroff | X/T: @JeanShafiroffAbout One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and coming in February 2026 a solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

